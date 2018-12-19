For the last three years, offensive lineman Daylen Powell and quarterback Johnathan Bennett formed a partnership for the Summerville High football team that helped the Green Wave to 28 victories.
On Wednesday, the pair officially ended their days at Summerville by signing Division I scholarship papers. Bennett signed with Liberty University while Powell inked with Western Kentucky. Both fulfilled verbal commitments made in the summer and both will enroll next month to begin college six months early.
For Bennett, a finalist for Mr. Football and a North-South all-star selection, to sign a football scholarship after dreams of being a college basketball star is life coming full circle.
“I always thought I would be a Duke basketball star but things change,” laughed Bennett. “It’s awesome, a dream come true. Football ended up being the best choice I could have made.”
Bennett originally committed to Liberty head coach Turner Gill but Gill stepped down after the 2018 season. New head coach Hugh Freeze made immediate contact with Bennett, stating they would still like him to come to Liberty. Bennett says he never wavered in his commitment.
“The people there are amazing and the coaches care about you, more than football,” said Bennett, who accounted for 49 total touchdowns this season. “It’s such a warm, caring environment. I committed to the school and the people there, not just the head coach. Turner Gill is a great guy but we have to come in and keep things rolling.”
Powell also was infatuated with another sport, baseball, in early days at Summerville. He transferred to Summerville for his sophomore year from Johnsonville High to gain greater exposure in a big-time program. While doing well as a pitcher, the 6-4, 270-pounder also excelled on the gridiron.
Powell, like Bennett, committed to the former head coach at Western Kentucky, but stuck with his commitment after a change of coaching staffs.
“It feels great to be official and done,” Powell said. “When I went there it felt like home. It’s a beautiful place and the players were great. My parents told me all along to commit to the school, not the coach. That’s one thing I felt I did when I committed. With the new staff, they wanted me and it all worked out. I’m looking forward to getting started.”
Berkeley running back Keshawn Wicks confirmed his commitment to Old Dominion. Wicks rushed for nearly 4,000 yards in two years as a starter at Berkeley.
James Island offensive lineman Tereis Drayton made his commitment to The Citadel official by signing on Wednesday as well.