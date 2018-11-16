SUMMERVILLE – Summerville coach Joe Call doesn’t mind having Thanksgiving dinner a little later in the day.
If that’s the case, it means the Green Wave are still in the playoffs.
Johnathan Bennett threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more scores as Summerville defeated Carolina Forest, 45-13, Friday night in the second round of the Class AAAAA playoffs.
With the victory, the Green Wave (10-2) will face Berkeley, a 32-14 winner over River Bluff, in the Class AAAAA Lower State semifinals.
“If Thanksgiving is a little later that’s usually a good thing because we’re getting deep in the playoffs,” Call said. “I don’t mind eating a little later because we’re still playing football.”
Bennett completed 8 of 12 pass attempts in the first half for 130 yards and three TDs to help the Green Wave take a 28-12 lead into the half. Bennett connected with Andre Banks for TD passes of 25 and 43 yards and with K.J. Rollins for a 41-yard TD pass.
“Johnathan is just a special, special player and he’s playing at a really high level right now,” Call said. “He gets us in the right plays and executes. He makes things that are really difficult look really easy.”
Summerville’s Pedro Rios Jr. recovered a fumble on a kickoff return and dashed 45 yards into the end zone to give the Green Wave a 21-7 lead.
“I tell our guys all the time that one play can change the momentum of the game,” Call said. “Even though we were up 14-7 we really weren’t clicking yet. It seemed like everyone was kind of quiet on the side line, but then one play, boom all the sudden it’s 21-7 and we really put our foot on the gas then.”
Panther QB Mason Garcia had TD runs of 1 and 4 yards in the second quarter, but Summerville shutout Carolina Forest in the second half.
“Our defensive coaches did a great job, had a great game plan and executed it,” Call said. “Carolina Forest came in averaging 35 points a game and we shut them down in the second half.”
Meanwhile, Bennett had a 5-yard TD run and threw a 65-yard TD pass to Brody Hopkins in the third quarter.
Summerville kicker Wyatt Olson, who was 6 for 6 on extra-point kicks, capped the scoring in the fourth quarter with a 28-yard field goal.
Berkeley (11-1) handed Summerville a 34-30 loss back in September.
“To me, for our fans the Berkeley game is the biggest rival we’ve got,” Call said. “They came to our place and beat and now we’ve got the opportunity to beat them at their place. It should be a great atmosphere.”