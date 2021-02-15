Summerville crushes Cane Bay in wrestling state playoffs 57-9

The Lowcountry’s most successful wrestling program continued its march to a state championship on Feb. 15 beating area rival Cane Bay in impressive fashion.
Early in the season, the Green Wave had to fight back from a 31-10 deficit to beat Cane Bay 44-31. This match required no such comeback.
Summerville won early and often en route to a resounding 57-9 win over the visiting Cobras in a Class AAAAA Lower State semifinal bout. The Green Wave advanced to Wednesday’s Lower State title match against River Bluff, which beat Wando 43-34.
“We came out and wrestled with a purpose tonight,” Summerville coach Darryl Tucker said. “We came tonight with a lot more focus, a lot more energy. The intensity at practice has been outstanding, and now we’re back in the Lower State championship.”
Summerville advanced to the Lower State finals a year ago before losing a one-point decision to White Knoll. Two years ago, River Bluff eliminated Summerville in the Lower State finals.
The Green Wave got rolling in the first match when Kyle Combs posted a 19-9 win at 195 pounds. DeAndre Jones followed with an overtime victory at 220, and Reuben Izzard won at 285 for a 10-0 Green Wave advantage.
Xavier Anderson earned the first of five pins for Summerville at 106, while Cane Bay got a win by Jay Peace at 113 to make the team score 16-3. Gavin Butler (126), Steele Walker (152), Jeremiah Pressley (160) and Keshaun Seabrook (172) all won by pins.
Cane Bay’s Jayln McKeen earned a pin at 145 pounds. Other Summerville wins came from Aiden Jurey (132), Brayden Killiri (138) and David Rundell (182).
“They pinned us at 220 earlier this year, and we turned it around tonight, so that’s a nine-point swing. They pinned us at 106 last time, and tonight we pinned them, so that’s a 12-point swing,” Tucker said. “We got things going on our side. To give up nine points, that’s a great effort by our guys.”
In Class AAA, Hanahan advanced to the Lower State finals with a 41-34 win over visiting Camden. The Hawks overcame a 28-18 deficit to win. Hanahan will host Gilbert, a 50-18 winner over Aynor, on Feb. 17.