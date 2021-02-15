Summerville crushes Cane Bay in wrestling state playoffs 57-9

Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 55F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 55F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.