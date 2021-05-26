Summerville claims Class AAAAA Lower State baseball title; Ashley Ridge softball forces decisive Game 3

Summerville’s baseball team began the 2021 season as the top-ranked team in Class AAAAA. After winning the Lower State championship on Wednesday night with an 8-5 win over Berkeley, the Green Wave will get their chance to finish the season on top.
Summerville will face Upper State champion Hillcrest in the best-of-3 championship state series, which begins on Tuesday at Summerville.
Summerville improved to 24-7 with the victory while Berkeley’s season ends at 23-5. Summerville last won the state championship in 2016.
“You know, you can have a team full of talent but if they don’t have grit and they don’t have mettle, you can’t win big games like this,” Summerville coach Bo Charpia said. “We faced an incredible opponent in an incredible atmosphere, on the road, and we found a way to win. I am so proud to be their coach. What a great night.”
Third baseman Maddox Webb had three hits to pace the Green Wave attack. Cole Messina walked three times and had a hit, scoring twice.
Summerville took the early advantage with a run in the top of the first as Maddox Webb delivered Cole Messina with a two-out single.
The Green Wave added two runs in the second with Mason Hutto and Trae Bunch accounting for the runs.
Berkeley got to Summerville starter Noah Chapman in the third. The Stags plated four runs on two hits, two walks, an error and two hit batsmen to take a 4-3 lead.
The Stags extended the lead to 5-3 in the fourth but Summerville answered with three runs in the top of the fifth with Carson Messina delivering a key two-run double for a 6-5 lead.
In the top of the seventh, Summerville scored a two-out run on a wild pitch, followed by PJ Morlando’s RBI double to push their lead to 8-5.
James Island’s baseball team traveled to Beaufort with a chance to win the AAAA Lower State title. Beaufort scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to take a 5-4 win and force a game three on Friday.
The Ashley Ridge softball team captured a 5-2 win over Berkeley in game two of the Class AAAAA Lower State finals. The Swamp Foxes forced a deciding game three on Friday at a neutral site. The winner will advance to the state championship series against Byrnes on Tuesday.
Colleton County’s softball season came to an end in the Class AAAA Lower State championship game, falling 8-4 to Darlington. Darlington won the series in two games.