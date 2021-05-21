Summerville baseball advances to Lower State finals

Summerville’s baseball team has been considered among the best teams in the area all season. The Green Wave took the next step toward proving that point on Friday night.
Summerville rallied from an early 7-0 deficit, scoring 10 unanswered runs, to defeat Wando 10-7 and clinch the District III-AAAAA title. The Green Wave will host either Dutch Fork or Berkeley in Game 1 of the Lower State best-of-three series on Monday.
Trae Bunch belted a three-run homer and Carson Messina added a late grand slam to spark Summerville’s victory. Messina’s grand slam in the sixth inning tied the game at seven. Three batters later, Bunch delivered the game-winning blow.
“The guys just never quit,” Summerville coach Bo Charpia said. “This team doesn’t know how to quit. They just battle every at bat, every pitch. We battled and chipped away after getting down, and then we got some big hits to win it. It was a great way to win.”
Berkeley went to Dutch Fork needing two wins to extend its season on Friday night. The Stags earned a 6-5 victory in Game 1, with Game 2 still in progress at press time. Jackson Proctor and Mark Russell each had two RBIs in the first game.
Ashley Ridge’s softball team took the next step of its season by winning the District III-AAAAA title with a 4-1 win over St. James. The Swamp Foxes will play in the Lower State series starting on Monday against either Berkeley or Lexington.
Berkeley and Lexington went two games on Friday after
Lexington edged the Stags 6-5 in Game 1.
The final outcome of the deciding game for District IV-AAAAA was unavailable.
Hanahan hosted Aynor needing just one win to advance to the AAA Lower State finals. Aynor, however, took Game 1 10-9 and held a late 8-4 lead in Game 2.
Colleton County scored two runs in the bottom of the 11th inning and defeated South Florence 10-9 to advance to the AAAA Lower State series on Monday.
James Island’s baseball team played Airport for the district title on Friday. Airport won the first game 2-0, forcing a deciding second game. The Trojans left no doubt in Game 2, winning 7-0.
James Island will take on Region 7-AAAA member Beaufort in the Class AAAA Lower State series starting on Monday at James Island.