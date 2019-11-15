Fort Dorchester Football (copy)
The Goose Creek football team takes the field for a game earlier this season. The Gators will host Summerville on Saturday in a second-round playoff game. Brad Nettles/Staff

For the second time in less than three months, a scheduled football game between rivals Summerville and Goose Creek has been affected by weather.

Goose Creek officials announced Friday afternoon that the Class AAAAA second-round playoff game between the Gators and Summerville has been postponed and rescheduled for noon on Saturday. Goose Creek's Fulmer Field was deemed unplayable after heavy rain Friday.

In early September, the regular-season game between the two schools was canceled because of Hurricane Dorian.

Goose Creek enters the game at 8-2 while Summerville is 7-3.

