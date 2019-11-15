For the second time in less than three months, a scheduled football game between rivals Summerville and Goose Creek has been affected by weather.

Goose Creek officials announced Friday afternoon that the Class AAAAA second-round playoff game between the Gators and Summerville has been postponed and rescheduled for noon on Saturday. Goose Creek's Fulmer Field was deemed unplayable after heavy rain Friday.

In early September, the regular-season game between the two schools was canceled because of Hurricane Dorian.

Goose Creek enters the game at 8-2 while Summerville is 7-3.