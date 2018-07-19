ATLANTA — The talk throughout August will be about South Carolina’s faster, newer, better offense. The up-tempo style offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon is installing is said to be beloved and beneficial for quarterback Jake Bentley, the maestro of the attack.
Yet it won’t be anything without a solid offensive line, and while head coach Will Muschamp and Bentley feel great about their top six linemen, the sparse depth behind it is concerning.
“We have six offensive linemen that I'm really excited about, about 80 starts between those guys, but we do have a gap from that, from the standpoint of I think we've recruited extremely well on the offensive line, but those young guys have not played,” Muschamp said Thursday at SEC Media Days. “We have no experience past those six guys. We got to figure out in training camp who will be seven, eight, nine and 10.”
Dennis Daley, Zack Bailey, Donell Stanley, Sadarius Hutcherson and Blake Camper comprise a veteran group to start, and Malik Young played left tackle last season. All can fill in at their teammates’ spots if need be, due to offensive line coach Eric Wolford’s preference to cross-train at all positions, but if the Gamecocks are rocked with injuries like last year, it’s troublesome.
Bailey, Helms and Young each missed multiple games with injuries. Should that happen again, USC likes the potential of the replacements, but it’s like the potential of backup quarterbacks Michael Scarnecchia and Jay Urich.
Everybody likes what they see, but they’re hoping they never have to see it in a big moment.
USC’s offensive problems last season surfaced from an inability to run the ball (again, injuries played a large part when running back Rico Dowdle went down), forcing everything on Bentley’s arm. His numbers were good overall but his production dipped in the last half of the season.
The moves Wolford and Muschamp made this offseason were to affirm a wedge in the middle of the field. Stanley moved to center with Bailey, the team’s best lineman, returning to his natural left guard spot. With another future NFL prospect, Sadarius Hutcherson, at right guard, USC hopes to be able to blow defenders off the ball at the snap.
“Getting a hat on a hat and getting movement on the line of scrimmage to block the guys in our league is extremely difficult. I do think tempo is going to help us,” Muschamp said. “Fatigue makes cowards of us all, and sometimes a 300-pounder forgets to get his head in when he’s tired.”
The line gets the push, the running backs get their room and Bentley doesn’t have as much pressure on him to make something happen. That lightens the coverage on the game-breaking but oft-injured Deebo Samuel and the rest of what’s the best group of receivers in the SEC.
The Gamecocks’ defense won’t take it easy on the new-look line in preseason camp, either.
“We’re going to go hard on them,” defensive end D.J. Wonnum said. “Young guys got to be able to step up and fill those shoes.”
Bentley likes playing faster and Muschamp said he plays better when he plays faster. The key is having Bentley dictate the pace rather than being forced to go faster when chased from the pocket.
“That’s where it all starts. We’ve had some injuries that have come up the past few years that have hurt us,” Bentley said. “I think the guys this year have really worked their tails off in the weight room to be able to last the whole season. I think they will.”
The younger guys will play, but the veterans will play the most, as it should be.
Everyone’s hoping that plan stays intact.