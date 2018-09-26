COLUMBIA — They have the most reason to look back and mournfully shake their heads. They share the regret with all of South Carolina’s players, coaches and fans, but they don’t put anything extra on it.
The Gamecocks’ loss to Kentucky last year still stings. After starting the season with two wins away from home, USC returned to host the Wildcats on as electric a night as Williams-Brice Stadium has ever witnessed. The crisp all-black uniforms under the lights, the knowledge that USC was going to emphatically end an incredulous three-game losing streak to Kentucky … if ever there was a time where the Gamecocks couldn’t, wouldn’t blow it, it was then.
They blew it. After scoring the first time Deebo Samuel touched the ball. After forcing two turnovers in the first quarter.
That the Gamecocks still had a nine-win season is to their credit. Especially in the aftermath, when coach Will Muschamp revealed that Samuel and defensive star Bryson Allen-Williams suffered season-ending injuries that night.
As the schedule has circled back to Kentucky this week, each fifth-year senior said they’re not thinking of their individual stakes. Bad karma and all that.
Yet each is driven to erase the disappointment of what once seemed an impossible statement — there isn’t one player on the Gamecocks’ roster who has ever beaten Kentucky.
In football.
“It’s not anything personal, because if you take it personal, and when you make things personal, that’s when you tend to make mistakes,” Allen-Williams said. “You tend to do things outside of the norm, and we can’t do that against a team like that.”
It was strange to hear, considering he was among several who said they took Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason’s “street fight” comments personally, and credited their anger from it leading to a rout in Nashville. Yet Samuel said the same — it’s not about getting back what was lost, because he or Allen-Williams can never do that.
They can make sure they give themselves and their senior teammates a win in a rivalry that was once significantly one-sided.
“I don’t think about it. It gets pretty emotional, looking back like, ‘Dang, that’s the game that hurt me,’” said Samuel, who had a burgeoning Heisman Trophy campaign aborted after that game. “But you can’t look at the past and let it affect what’s going on now.”
Muschamp said there’s been no mention of the losing streak from his staff to the team, and the two players haven’t asked to speak to their teammates or hung motivational signs in their lockers.
“We were dealt a serious blow last year, losing both of those guys,” Muschamp said. “I’m very pleased with their progress.”
There are no promises, boasted or held inside, to show everyone what they missed. No daydreaming of more plays to add to the highlight film.
Samuel and Allen-Williams want to give themselves what everyone else involved in this rivalry used to take for granted.
A Gamecocks' victory.