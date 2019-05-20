It’s been a tough season for Tim Tebow.
The former NFL quarterback has the worst batting average on the Syracuse Mets, the triple-A affiliate of the New York franchise, and has struck out 43 times through his first 34 games of the season.
But for a brief moment, Tebow, who played minor league ball two seasons ago for the Columbia Fireflies, found pay dirt.
In the third inning of a Sunday game against the Columbus Clippers, the Cleveland Indians’ triple-A affiliate, Tebow drilled a first-pitch fastball that cleared the right field wall. The homer gave Tebow his 11th RBI of the year.
After rounding the bases, Tebow was greeted with a spontaneous tradition among professional ball players.
Expecting high fives and pats on the back, Tebow entered a silent dugout with inattentive teammates who went out of their way to ignore him.
But the good-natured ribbing ended a few seconds later as his fellow Mets surrounded him with cheers.
Hi fives all around for @timtebow’s first HR in AAA #SCTop10 🙌👏 pic.twitter.com/SQMy2NDQev— Syracuse Mets (@SyracuseMets) May 19, 2019
Three days before the long ball, Tebow told reporters that his struggles haven’t fazed him. The former Heisman Trophy quarterback who led Florida to two national football titles said striking out is all a part of getting better.
“I think I'm improving. I'm working, developing,” he told reporters. “I think I'm getting better, adapting to some really good players, and I think that's important.”
This is Tebow’s third year in professional baseball. The Mets signed him in September 2016 and he debuted with the Fireflies in April 2017.
Tebow played 64 games for the Fireflies and hit .220 with three homers and 23 RBIs before he was promoted to Class A-Advanced ball.
Just last season, he batted .273 in double-A ball with six homers and 36 RBIs. But his progress was derailed in July when he suffered a broken hand that ended his season.
Now in triple-A, Tebow is one step away from the majors. His play doesn’t suggest that he’s ready for Citi Field. But with a 20-25 start to the season, the Mets could call him up down the road to put a few more butts in the seats.