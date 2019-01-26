With Jarrell Brantley on the bench with four fouls and College of Charleston leading by five points with four minutes to play, Grant Riller decided it was time to finish things.
Riller scored eight straight points over the final four minutes and finished with a team-high 24 points, while Brantley added 18 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks to lead College of Charleston past William & Mary 74-59 before a crowd of 4,569 Saturday afternoon at TD Arena.
It was the second straight win for the Cougars (16-6, 5-4 Colonial Athletic Association), while the Tribe fell to 7-14 and 3-6.
Riller, the CAA’s second-leading scorer averaging more than 21 points a game, converted on four straight possessions down the stretch as the Cougars turned a two-possession game into a double-digit lead.
“We finished the game like we did Thursday night (against Elon) with some defensive stops, and that’s where it starts for us,” said Riller, who scored 20 or more points for the 13th time this season. “Getting those stops and making them shoot contested 3s was what put us over the top. I was able to get to the rim late in the game and finish a couple of times.”
Brantley said Riller is just being modest.
“He finished the game for us, he did it,” Brantley said. “I got into foul trouble, and we rode Grant for the rest of the game. I’ve always said that he’s the best scorer I’ve ever played with. What he did tonight is nothing new. I thought our guys played together. We’re leaning on each other more and more, and that’s always good.”
Brantley did his part as well on the defensive end of the floor. When he wasn’t recording another double-double, he was forced to guard William & Mary center Nathan Knight – who is among the top-three scorers in the CAA – late in the second half when the Cougars went to a smaller lineup.
“There always seems to be a time in the game when I’ve got to accept that challenge and guard him,” Brantley said. “He’s one of the best post players in the league. I think we’re at our best sometimes when we’re playing small ball, so I end up guarding him. He’s one of the best scorers in the league, so it’s a great challenge, but I like those challenges.”
Besides a couple of lapses, College of Charleston coach Earl Grant was pleased with the Cougars’ effort.
“I really thought our guys did a great job of having energy and enthusiasm,” Grant said. “Besides a couple of breakdowns, I thought we were locked into the game pretty much the whole time. We played good defensively and took care of the ball.”
Trending up
- Brantley has been the Cougars most consistent player all season.
The 6-7, 255-pound junior has scored in double-figures in all 22 games this season and has a 27-game double-digit scoring streak dating back to last year.
Brantley has seven double-doubles this year and has four in the last five games. Brantley is fourth in the league in scoring (19 ppg) and rebounding (8.4 rpg) while shooting 52.5 percent from the floor.
He’s also third on the team in 3-point shooting at 33.8 percent. Subtract Brantley’s 3-point shooting and he’s making nearly 60 percent of his shot attempts from the floor.
“Jarrell is a beast,” Riller said. “He’s the best big man in the conference.”
- The Cougars are the worst 3-point shooting team in the CAA (31.6 percent), but made 6 of 14 (42.9 percent) from beyond the arc against the Tribe. In the second half, the Cougars were 4 of 6.
“What I liked most was that we were able to find those shots within the offense,” Grant said. "We didn't force anything."
- When Charleston was losing four of five games, they were turning over the ball at a high rate. Against the Tribe, the Cougars committed just nine turnovers.
Trending down
- Backdoor defense. Because the Tribe is an excellent 3-point shooting team, the Cougars were determined to challenge every shot from beyond the arc.
The Tribe was able to repeatedly beat the Cougars' defense with backdoor cuts for easy layups.
“They are a very tough team to defend, especially when you only have one day of preparation,” Grant said. “You have to defend the 3 at a high level if you’re going to beat them, so they’re going to back-cut all night.”
The 6-10 Knight finished with six assists for the Tribe.
- The Cougars' offense continues to have lapses with empty trips down the floor.
Charleston had a long drought in the first half and went almost three minutes without a point in the second half.
“We’re still trying to get our chemistry right,” Grant said.
Coming up
The Cougars continue their four-game homestand on Thursday as they take on James Madison at TD Arena. The Dukes defeated the Cougars 69-58 on Jan. 5 to end Charleston’s 10-game winning streak.