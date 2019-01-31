It’s not how you start, it’s where you finish. And what a finish it was for College of Charleston.
After James Madison’s Stuckey Mosley knocked down his fifth 3-pointer to cut the Cougars lead to a single-point, 52-51, with 7:49 to play, Charleston scored the next nine points and never looked back.
Grant Riller scored a game-high 24 points and Jarrell Brantley added 22 points as the Cougars finished on an 18-2 run to cruise to a 70-53 win over the Dukes Thursday night before a crowd of 3,933 at TD Arena.
The win was the third straight for the Cougars, who improved to 17-6 overall and 6-4 in the Colonial Athletic Association. The Cougars are just a half-game back of Northeastern, which was idle Thursday night, for second place in the CAA. The top two teams at the end of the regular season will receive a first-round bye in March’s CAA Tournament, which will be held at the North Charleston Coliseum.
“It was a big finish for us,” said Brantley, who added five rebounds, three assists and two blocks. “We were pushing the whole game and they were fighting back, but eventually you hope they’d break and they did. We pushed through and got a good win. James Madison always plays us tough, so we didn’t expect anything less.”
The victory avenged a 69-58 loss to the Dukes back on Jan. 5 in Harrisonburg, Va.
“Our emotions were pretty high because we’d lost at their place, so this was a good win for us,” Riller said. “We defended well, we got some stops at the end of the game and that’s what we try to do every game. We’ve built this program on defense.”
In James Madison’s win earlier in the season, the Dukes were able to score 43 points in the first half and shot better than 60 percent from the floor. At one point in the first half, Mosely scored 15 consecutive points on his own, making four straight 3-pointers to give the Dukes a 22-14 lead with 7:19 to play before halftime. Mosely had 17 points at halftime and was limited to just five over the final 20 minutes of the game.
“He’s a good player and he’s going to make some shots,” said College of Charleston coach Earl Grant. “Sometimes you have to give him credit. We just wanted to make sure he took as many contested shots as possible.”
The Cougars answered with a 13-2 run of their own to take a 27-24 lead on a ferocious Riller dunk. Riller scored nine points during the Cougars run.
Riller adds another SLAM 🔥 | @collegeslam #CollegeSlam #CAAHoops #comeCus pic.twitter.com/2V5wClB0oQ— CofC Basketball (@CofCBasketball) February 1, 2019
“Sometimes my emotions get the best of me,” Riller said. “We’d lost to them earlier, so this was a game was important for us.”
Grant is hopeful that Thursday’s win is a sign of things to come for the Cougars.
“The last five or six minutes we were able to get stop after stop after stop and to be disciplined and take care of the ball was big for us,” Grant said. “Three weeks ago were not doing that. I think that’s a good sign for us. We need to stay true to who we are and hopefully we can reach our true potential over the next four-to-six weeks.”
Trending Up
- Jaylen McManus and Jaylen Richard again provided a nice spark off the bench for the Cougars.
McManus finished with six points and seven rebounds, while Richard had eight points.
“Jaylen Richard came in an knocked down some big threes,” Grant said. “He normally comes in and will get a steal and a dunk and wow the crowd, but tonight he did a good job defensively. Jaylen McManus played like a big guy tonight. We had to go small a couple of times, but we didn’t feel like we were that small because of the way Jaylen rebounded at a high level and was tough around the basket. Both Jaylens did a great job for us tonight.”
- After averaging more than 13 turnovers a game during a recent skid, the Cougars went back to their old ways, turning the ball over just five times against the James Madison.
“We made things a little more simply for the guys,” Grant said. “I think we’re back to being more in character of who we have been over the past few years. We’ve been focused on taking care of the ball. That looked more like what we’re trying to be than what we were doing those two weeks when we faced some adversity.”
Trending Down
- James Madison coach Louis Rowe was issued a technical foul late in the second half when Mostly was called for a charging foul.
A minute earlier Riller had made a throat-slashing motion at Rowe and the two exchanged words.
“I’ve know coach Rowe for a long time, back to my high school days when he recruited me when he was at (Florida International),” Riller said. “I let my emotions get the best of me. I apologized to him.”
As Rowe was leaving the court, he put his arm around Riller and all appeared to be forgiven.
- The Dukes outrebounded the Cougars, 36-26, which included 12 offensive rebounds that led to eight second chance points.
“We’ve got to do a better job on the defensive glass,” Grant said.
HIGHLIGHTS@COFCBASKETBALL closes the game on an 18-2 run to pick up a 70-53 #CAAHoops win over James Madison#CAAHoops pic.twitter.com/J1CVfjlpUB— CAA Basketball (@CAABasketball) February 1, 2019
Coming up
Charleston will finish up its four-game homestand Saturday against Towson. The Cougars will then head out on the road the following week for back-to-back road games against Delaware (Feb. 7) and Drexel (Feb. 9).