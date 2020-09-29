You have permission to edit this article.
Stratford quarterback named high school football player of the week

Stratford quarterback Josh Davis (12) threw for three touchdowns Friday night in the Knights' season-opening victory over Summerville. Lauren Petracca/Staff

Stratford quarterback Josh Davis is The Post and Courier's high school football player of the week after his performance in the Knights' season-opening victory over Summerville on Friday.

Davis, a senior, completed 18 of 23 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 53 yards in Stratford's 21-14 win. 

High school highlights

Demetri Simmons, Goose Creek – 171 rushing yards, 2 TDs

Drew Moore, Goose Creek – 239 passing yards, 2 TDs

James Levine, Goose Creek – 100 receiving yards

David Washington, Stratford – 8 receptions, 197 yards, 2 TDs

Zolten Osborne, Fort Dorchester – 214 passing yards, 3 TDs

Dwayne Wright, Fort Dorchester – 168 rushing yards, 2 TDs

Jayden Gardner, Fort Dorchester – 12 tackles, 2 TFL

OJ Washington, Fort Dorchester – 114 receiving yards, 2 TDs

Josh Shaw, Hanahan – 78 rushing yards, 3 TDs

Jonathan Shelton, Hanahan – 94 passing yards, 3 TDs, 1 rushing TD

Kevon Rivera, Hanahan – 114 rushing yards

Blake Morros, Hanahan – 7/7 PAT, 1 FG

Hunter Ramey, Philip Simmons – 15 tackles, 5 TFL

Tyler Harper, Philip Simmons – 15 tackles

Tripp Williams, Philip Simmons – 98 passing yards, 3 TDs

Garrison Kepley, Oceanside Collegiate – 154 passing yards

Spencer McKinley, Oceanside Collegiate – 3/3 PAT, 2 FGs

Jaylin Hayward, First Baptist – 137 receiving yards, 2 TDs

Will Daniel, First Baptist, 266 passing yards, 2 TDs; 71 rushing yards

Sevaughn Washington, First Baptist – 101 receiving yards

