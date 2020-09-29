Stratford quarterback named high school football player of the week

Stratford quarterback Josh Davis is The Post and Courier's high school football player of the week after his performance in the Knights' season-opening victory over Summerville on Friday.
Davis, a senior, completed 18 of 23 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 53 yards in Stratford's 21-14 win.
High school highlights
Demetri Simmons, Goose Creek – 171 rushing yards, 2 TDs
Drew Moore, Goose Creek – 239 passing yards, 2 TDs
James Levine, Goose Creek – 100 receiving yards
David Washington, Stratford – 8 receptions, 197 yards, 2 TDs
Zolten Osborne, Fort Dorchester – 214 passing yards, 3 TDs
Dwayne Wright, Fort Dorchester – 168 rushing yards, 2 TDs
Jayden Gardner, Fort Dorchester – 12 tackles, 2 TFL
OJ Washington, Fort Dorchester – 114 receiving yards, 2 TDs
Josh Shaw, Hanahan – 78 rushing yards, 3 TDs
Jonathan Shelton, Hanahan – 94 passing yards, 3 TDs, 1 rushing TD
Kevon Rivera, Hanahan – 114 rushing yards
Blake Morros, Hanahan – 7/7 PAT, 1 FG
Hunter Ramey, Philip Simmons – 15 tackles, 5 TFL
Tyler Harper, Philip Simmons – 15 tackles
Tripp Williams, Philip Simmons – 98 passing yards, 3 TDs
Garrison Kepley, Oceanside Collegiate – 154 passing yards
Spencer McKinley, Oceanside Collegiate – 3/3 PAT, 2 FGs
Jaylin Hayward, First Baptist – 137 receiving yards, 2 TDs
Will Daniel, First Baptist, 266 passing yards, 2 TDs; 71 rushing yards
Sevaughn Washington, First Baptist – 101 receiving yards