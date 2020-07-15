Stingrays promote from within to their find new head coach

The South Carolina Stingrays didn’t have to go far to find their new head coach.

Ryan Blair, who served as an assistant coach during the 2019-20 season, was named the 10th head coach of the Stingrays on Wednesday.

“When I interviewed for the assistant’s job last year, one of the reasons I took the job was because I knew they organization liked to hire from within,” Blair said in a telephone interview from Boston. “I’d hoped that this day would eventually come, but I didn’t think it would happen this fast.”

Blair, 34, replaces Steve Bergin, the reigning ECHL Coach of the Year, who left the club last week to become an assistant hockey coach at Sacred Heart University in Connecticut.

“Ryan was instrumental in helping our team this past season,” said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. “I was very impressed with his work ethic and professionalism. He did a great job running our defense and developing our players. As a former player himself, he understands what it takes to be a pro, on and off the ice. All of the players I spoke to endorsed Ryan as our new head coach and he’s going to do a great job.”

Blair, a native of Ashburn, Va., played 117 games for five different clubs in the ECHL from 2011-14. Blair was the director of hockey operations at his alma mater, the University of Massachusetts-Lowell, during the 2018-19 season. Blair, a defenseman, played four seasons at UMass-Lowell from 2007-11.

“We are confident that Ryan will be very successful as the next head coach following a long line of accomplished Stingray coaches,” said Stingrays principal owner Todd Halloran. “He has the trust and respect of the players which was one of many attributes that led to his selection. We can’t wait to get on the ice with Ryan at the helm.”

The Stingrays compiled a 44-14-4 record, including a 25-5-4 record on the road this past season. The team’s 25-road wins are tied for the second most in a single season in ECHL history. The Stingrays had the best defensive team in the ECHL, giving up just 2.37 goals per game.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to build the culture that Steve started and that we built together,” Blair said. “We share very similar coaching styles and philosophies, so I think fans will see a similar brand of hockey. It will be a fast-pace, pressure style of hockey.”

For decades, the Stingrays have promoted from within the organization when looking for a head coach. Rick Adduono, Jason Fitzsimmons, Jared Bednar, Cail MacLean, Spencer Carbery and Ryan Warsofsky all paid their dues as assistant coaches before becoming head coaches.

Spiros Anastas was the first coach who came from outside the organization when he was hired in 2018 to replace Warsofsky. Anastas lasted just a season before he left and was replaced by Bergin.

Bergin said Blair is ready to make the transition from assistant coach to head coach.

“He’s much more prepared to make the jump to head coach than I was,” Bergin said. “He’s knows the organization and he knows the expectations. His work ethic is great. He’s a high character person and the players absolutely love him, and I think he’d be a good transition for them, too. I think if they hire Ryan, it’ll help attract some of those guys that were here last year to come back and sign.”

Blair spent time as both an assistant and head coach with the Boston Jr. Rangers in the Eastern Hockey League for three years from 2015-18. During his time with the club he helped oversee a combined record of 90-25-11 that included playoff championships in 2016 and 2018, as well as a regular-season championship in 2018. After the 2017-18 season, Blair was honored as the EHL Premier Coach of the Year.