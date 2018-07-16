ATLANTA — The College Football Hall of Fame is renowned for its wall made of helmets.
It further dressed itself this week with memorabilia from the Southeastern Conference.
As SEC Media Days began Monday, several glassed-in cases were dotted throughout the lobby of the building displaying mementos from the past. South Carolina, despite being a relative newcomer to the league, was prominently featured.
A jersey from Marcus Lattimore’s 2010 freshman season, when he led the Gamecocks to their only SEC East championship, was mounted next to the famous faux-mullet “Carolina” ballcap made famous in 1992. A picture of the inspiration for the cap, Steve Taneyhill complete with blonde locks flowing across his shoulders, resided below it with Taneyhill smirking at the fake ponytail.
Permanent?
Commissioner Greg Sankey said the league wanted to hold SEC Media Days in Atlanta last year, but ongoing construction at Mercedes Benz Stadium denied it. The event will return to the Wynfrey hotel in Hoover, Ala., next year.
Sankey said the league will further explore moving the event around after 2019, with a site for 2020 not yet set.
Change afoot?
A photo of a public notice in Columbia on Monday advised that 1125 George Rogers Blvd. has applied for a license to sell beer, wine and/or liquor. That address is better known as Williams-Brice Stadium.
Fans getting excited that USC may start selling alcohol during football games need to calm down. Williams-Brice will sell alcohol for the Beyonce/Jay-Z concert on Aug. 21, but not for games. The SEC’s prohibition of alcohol in general areas of arenas remains intact.
Sankey said that the majority of the SEC’s schools don’t want the rule changed, and the SEC would only consider changing it for more reasons than money. The league doesn’t want to be lumped with the problem of fans, particularly students, binge-drinking on fall Saturdays.
Here for a good time, not for a long time
There are five new coaches in the SEC this year, six if counting Matt Luke, who was Ole Miss’ interim coach last season and was retained. Nick Saban is the old man of the league while heading into his 12th year at Alabama, but nobody else has more than six.
“I think that made my heart drop,” said Kentucky’s Mark Stoops, who with Auburn’s Gus Malzahn, is entering his sixth season. “That’s not a good feeling. I’ve only been here six years.”
The message is simple. Win or don’t unpack.