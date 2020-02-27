Steve Spurrier, Robert Porcher, Art Baker among new SC Football Hall of Fame inductees

The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame will add five new members when it holds its enshrinement ceremony in April.

The 2020 class, announced Thursday, includes former South Carolina head coach Steve Spurrer, former Citadel head coach Art Baker, former S.C. State and NFL star Robert Porcher, former USC and NFL standout Willie Scott, and former Clemson and NFL star Charlie Waters.

The ceremony will be held April 2 at the Hilton Greenville. Former S.C. State head coach and SCFHOF Class of 2013 inductee Willie Jeffries will serve as the master of ceremonies. For more information, go to scfootballhof.org.

Here's a look at the new inductees:

Art Baker

The Sumter native is a 1948 graduate of Edmunds High School (now Sumter High School) and mostly known for his longtime collegiate assistant and head coaching career. He is a 1953 graduate of Presbyterian College where he was the starting halfback for two seasons. After graduating, he started his collegiate coaching career as an assistant with his alma mater, Presbyterian College. From there he joined Frank Howard’s staff at Clemson as the RB coach in 1965. After another assistant coaching job at Texas Tech he returned to South Carolina as the Furman University head coach in 1973. He would stay at Furman until 1977. In 1978, Baker was hired by The Citadel as head football coach and remained there until 1982.

After two more assistant coaching jobs at East Carolina (1983) and Florida State (1984) he returned to East Carolina as head football coach in 1985. Baker retired from coaching in 1988 and returned to USC as the Associate Athletics Director for Development and Gamecock Club Director. He retired in 1995. Baker is on the Board of Directors for the S.C. Athletic Hall of Fame and a 1995 class member.

Baker, 90, has recently moved back to Sumter with his wife Edith.

Robert Porcher

The Wando native is a graduate of Cainhoy High School. He started out at Tennessee State in 1988-1989 and then transferred to play for legendary S.C. State coach Willie Jeffries in 1990-1991. His was a first-round draft (26th overall) pick in the 1992 NFL draft by the Detroit Lions. He spent his entire 13-year career in Detroit accumulating a franchise-record 95.5 career sacks. He became the first Detroit Lion player to record double-digit sack totals in four consecutive seasons from 1996-1999. Between 1996-2001, Porcher recorded 68 sacks, the second-highest total in the NFL during that span. His play on the field earned him Pro-Bowl and All-Pro honors in 1997, 1999, and 2001.

Since retiring, Porcher has become actively involved in community and business interests throughout Michigan and his home state of South Carolina. The Detroit Lions organization honored Robert Porcher’s community contributions by naming their Annual Man of the Year award after him.

Willie Scott

Born and raised in Newberry, Willie Scott graduated from USC in 1981. Scott lead the Gamecocks in receiving as a senior in 1980 with 34 receptions for 469 yards. He finished his career in the top 10 on the school’s career reception list, and his 109 yards in the 1980 Gator Bowl was a school record for 30 years (Alshon Jeffery).

He was a first-round pick and 14th overall in the 1981 NFL Draft to the Kansas City Chiefs. Scott stayed with the Chiefs through 1985 and then signed with the New England Patriots in 1986 and stayed there until 1988.

Since retiring from playing, Scott has spent time coaching at the NFL, college and high school level. Those coaching stops include the New England Patriots, East Carolina, South Carolina State, Savannah State, and Newberry College. He has also coached at Brookland-Cayce, Calhoun County, Pelion, and Saluda high schools.

Steve Spurrier

The Miami Beach native grew up in Tennessee as a multi-sport star at Science Hill High School in Johnson City. The 1966 Heisman Trophy winner at the University of Florida became a legendary collegiate head coach winning one ACC Championship (Duke), seven SEC Championships (Florida) and a national championship in a 12-year span.

In 2005, Spurrier accepted the head coaching job at South Carolina. He took the Gamecock program to new heights, leading it to the school's only three 11-win seasons, top-10 poll finishes, and its first SEC East Division title. Spurrier led the Gamecocks to five straight victories over in-state rival Clemson.

Spurrier retired as the winningest coach in both Florida and USC history. Coach Spurrier was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as a player in 1986 and as a coach in 2017, making him one of four members to be inducted as both a player and a coach.

Charlie Waters

Born in Miami, Charlie Waters moved with his family to South Carolina where he attended North Augusta High School as a football and baseball star. He would play in the 1965 Shrine Bowl and upon graduation in 1966 signed a football scholarship to play at Clemson. In 1969, he caught 44 passes for 738 yards as a senior, a Clemson record at that time. Waters was inducted into the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame in 1981.

In the 1970 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys picked him in the third round, 66th overall as a defensive back, although he never played that position in college. In his first five seasons, he spent time at corner and free safety, but his career took off in 1975 when he became the mainstay at strong safety. The Cowboys safety would go onto play through the 1981 season, playing in five Super Bowls and winning two (VI, XII), being named to three Pro Bowls (1976-1978), and named second-team All-Pro twice (1977, 1978). He intercepted 41 passes (third all-time in Cowboys history) in his career and recovered 7 fumbles. His nine playoff interceptions are an NFL record. After retiring from playing he became an NFL and college coach, as well as a commentator for a short time.

He and his wife Rosie currently live in Texas.