COLUMBIA — Remember Virginia?
South Carolina sure doesn’t.
A Stetson team that had lost four straight and five of six whipped the same Gamecocks squad that hammered defending national champion Virginia on its home court on Monday, 63-56. Even with the presumed rustiness from the Christmas break, there was no reason for USC (8-5) to play so badly.
Yet they did, because they were the same team from Virginia in name only. There was no aggression, no adjustment and definitely none of the made shots that topped the Cavaliers and boosted the Gamecocks’ postseason fortunes.
“We can’t be Jekyll and Hyde. You can’t be both,” a frustrated coach Frank Martin lamented. “Obviously today, we flipped personalities again. Right now we’re two different teams and it all depends on which team we feel like being.”
Now they’re back in a familiar place, with another horrendous loss that they likely won’t recover from, even with the 18-game SEC schedule still ahead. These are the kinds of defeats that stick to a team all year, and USC, having gone through it with a loss to Boston and then erasing that with the Virginia win, won’t get another non-conference chance to erase this one.
And besides that … Stetson (6-9) was the better team. A simple 2-3 zone flummoxed USC’s offense, and the Gamecocks made sure to hand enough balls directly to the Hatters (15 turnovers, most of them unforced) to let Stetson take a lead 12 minutes into the game that it wouldn’t lose.
The Gamecocks never quit, cutting the deficit to two points with 5:25 to go. But Stetson always had another chance to re-take momentum, almost always after another USC miss.
USC was 20-of-54 from the field, 4-of-19 from 3 and bricked 12 free throws. All the problems thought solved at Virginia are still very much alive.
“It shouldn’t happen. It really shouldn’t,” said senior Maik Kotsar, who led the team with 11 points. “Everything’s on the leaders of this group. We need to be the ones to bring the energy, to have everyone mentally ready.”
Paging Mike Carrera
Martin often nostalgically mentions former players such as Michael Beasley, Michael Carrera, Sindarius Thornwell and Chris Silva. Not just for the talent they had, but their leadership, their disgust with losing always becoming messages to teammates that it wouldn’t happen again.
There is nobody like that on this team. Kotsar said it’s on him because he’s the senior, and he is Martin’s coach of sorts on the floor and in huddles. But in the end, Martin said, it’s not what those other guys had.
“We got guys who come in and play and compete because they’re supposed to,” Martin said. “They don’t demand anyone to play better.”
It also didn’t help that the team’s best player, A.J. Lawson, only played 13 minutes and scored eight points with four turnovers. When he played, he wasn’t good, yet as the only consistent downhill threat and zone-cracker, he was still stapled to the bench.
The resume
If the Gamecocks take care of their business in the SEC, Stetson won’t matter. The problem is they need to do far more than just “take care of business” now. They need to win at least 14 games to feel safe about the postseason.
Martin’s teams always play better at the end of the year but this team has been so inconsistent even he admitted he’s having a hard time putting his finger on the problems.
“For 34 years, I’ve been able to figure it out. Obviously, whatever I did the last 2-3 days wasn’t good,” Martin said. “So I got to figure out a way, the next six days, to get ready for Florida.”
Looking ahead
The Gamecocks begin the SEC schedule on Jan. 7 by hosting Florida.