Summerville High School basketball coach David Long knows that with a little maturity sophomore Javari Stephens and freshman Matty Foor are going to make for a formidable tandem over the next three seasons for the Green Wave.
Stephens scored 18 points and Foor added 11 points and six assists to lead Summerville past Swansea 52-44 Friday night during the opening day of the Modie Risher Classic at Burke High School.
The Modie Risher Classic is area’s oldest boys tournament. The tournament began in 1967 and is named for former high school coach, administrator and official Modie Risher.
Swansea seemed to be overmatched during the first half as Stephens and the Green Wave were able to get out in transition and score easy baskets.
“Javari is an outstanding talent,” Long said. “He played JV for us last season and got called up late in the year. He shot better than 50 percent from the field tonight. If he had made his free throws, he’d have gone over 20 points. He’s a special talent, and when he gets better on the defensive side of the ball, I think we might have some college scouts looking at him.”
The Green Wave scored on seven of eight possessions at one point in the first half and led 31-21 at halftime.
“We did get off to a nice start, we moved the ball well and we executed well against their man-to-man defense,” Long said.
In the second half, the Tigers abandoned their man-to-man defense and used a full court press to force the Green Wave into several unforced turnovers.
“In the second half, we didn’t execute well and handle their pressure as well as we should have,” Long said. “They went to a 2-2-1 zone press and they were really attacking the ball. Part of the time we moved the ball out of the trap and got uncontested layups. When we tried to dribble too much or picked up our dribble in the wrong spots, they gave us trouble.”
After Jordan Dunn connected on a 3-pointer to give the Green Wave a 40-28 lead early in the fourth quarter, the Tigers (2-9) went on a 10-1 run and cut the gap to 41-38 on Da’Quarius Crum’s layup with 2:51 to play in the game.
Summerville answered with a 9-2 run of their own, breaking the Tigers’ pressure with ease to take a 50-40 advantage on Dunn’s layup with 1:20 to play.
“If teams bring pressure on us, we’ve got to be able to score out of it, that’s a key for us,” Long said. “Not many teams are good enough to break the press, bring the ball out and slow down the tempo. Most teams are going to have to attack pressure, score and make them pay and I thought we did that in the fourth quarter.”
Foor and Dunn were instrumental in breaking the Tigers press, especially in the final quarter of the game.
“They are both good ball handlers and good passers,” Long said. “Matty is only a freshmen, starting on varsity, so he’s got a lot of potential. Both of them are very important for us when we’re facing pressure.”
Swansea was led by Tymir Lowman’s 13 points and Levi Taylor added 10 points.
Burke 46, Central Bucks West 42 (OT)
Khyree Thompson scored 16 points and Carlos Thorne added nine points, including five of six free throws late in the game to lead Burke past Central Buck West, 46-42, in overtime in the final game of the tournament Friday night.
Central Bucks West, a team from Doylestown, Penn., sent the game into overtime when Owen Honey connected on a 3-pointer with less than a second to play in regulation. Honey finished the game with 12 points for the Bucks.
Rahmel Bell and Thompson his crucial shots in the overtime period to secure the victory for the Bulldogs.
Hedgesville (W.Va.) 60, Colleton County 49
Javin Miller scored 18 points and Evan Hosby added 12 points and Jameson Matthews finished with 12 to Hedgesville (W.Va.) past Colleton County, 60-49, in the opening game of the tournament.
The undefeated Eagles jumped out to a 27-10 first quarter lead and never looked back.
Stephan Gadson led Colleton County with a game-high 26 points and Antwan Griffin added 10 points for the Bulldogs.
Lexington 54, Military Magnet 50
Adin Daniels and Cameron Scott each scored 18 points to lead Lexington past Military Magnet, 54-50, Friday night.
The Wildcats (8-5) led 28-22 at halftime.
Military Magnet (8-2) was led by Christian White, who scored 14 points and Xavier White added 14 points for the Eagles.