Steeplechase of Charleston points the way forward for sport with historic day

HOLLYWOOD — Champagne was sprayed at the end of the Steeplechase of Charleston on Sunday at the Stono Ferry Racetrack, and not just in honor of the newly crowned jockey of the year.

The bubbly flowed to mark the end of a difficult season for the National Steeplechase Association, impacted as much as any other sport by the coronavirus pandemic. And the Steeplechase of Charleston, the final event of the NSA season, might just have shown the way forward during the pandemic for the steeplechase, a staple event in South Carolina cities such as Charleston, Aiken and Camden.

Races in Aiken and Camden were wiped out earlier this year by the pandemic, as was about two-thirds of the NSA schedule. The Steeplechase of Charleston, owned by the parent company of The Post and Courier, was only the second event of the season to allow spectators.

"We've proved today that, even under COVID-19 restrictions, it is possible to pull off a very successful event," said race director Toby Edwards, who also runs races in Aiken and Camden. "I'm very proud we were able to pull this off. I hate to say that I don't know what the new normal is, but we showed what is possible."

Ticket sales were limited to about 50 percent of the capacity of the 60-acre property at Stono Ferry, and spectators sported protective masks along with traditional bowties and colorful head gear. Even after a week of rain, the grounds were not nearly as muddy as they had been last year.

"The track is in much better shape," said owner/trainer Kate Dalton, whose horse Mr. Sarinana won the final race of the day, The Alston Cup.

On the track, the day belonged to Hall of Fame trainer Jonathan Sheppard and jockey Gerard Galligan, the NSA's trainer and jockey of the year in the final standings.

Sheppard had already clinched the top trainer award before coming to Charleston, but Galligan trailed rival Michael Mitchell by one victory heading into the Steeplechase of Charleston.

Sheppard and Galligan teamed to sweep the first four races, a rare achievement on the NSA circuit.

Galligan, a 29-year-old Irishman and the son of a bookmaker in County Kildaire, called it "the best day of my career."

"It was the first time a trainer has won four on the card in America," Galligan said. "And it's very rare for a jockey to win four in a row. I'm in shock, I'm speechless."

Galligan rode four Sheppard-trained horses to victory: High Sierra in the Evening Post Cup, Penitence in the Publisher Cup, Bet the Pot in The Post and Courier Cup and Zoom Zoom Zoe in The Editor Cup, all run at 2¼-miles.

"It was one of those once-in-a-lifetime days," Galligan said. "I walked the course, and it was a little bit softer inside. So I plotted the same track every time, moving a little bit wider, and that helped. But it was the biggest day of my career, for sure. I had never been in contention for the jockey title before, so this is huge for my career."

Only the husband-and-wife team of jockey Bernard Dalton and owner/trainer Kate Dalton could slow the Sheppard/Galligan duo. The Daltons' Mr. Sarinana finished half a length ahead of Galligan's ride Lap of the Gods in the fifth and final race.

Sheppard and Galligan, and their horses' owners, took home $32,700 of the $65,000 purse.

"The last I remember a trainer and jockey winning four races was in the 1990s," race director Edwards said. "It's an incredible feat for a trainer to come to a race and win four, and to get beat in the last by the shortest of short noses. Very unusual, not just in America but around the world.

"I think the trainer was determined that his jockey was going to win the title, and they came loaded for bear."

Galligan ended up with 14 victories on 61 mounts for the season, while Mitchell was second with 11 victories in 62 rides. Sheppard claimed 20 wins in 79 starts for the season.

Steeplechase of Charleston results

Evening Post Cup ($7,500 purse)

Horse (jockey, trainer)

1. High Sierra (Galligan, Sheppard); 2. Lemon Again (Mitchell, Thompson); 3. Vincent Van Gogo (Watters, Morris); 4. Western Crusader (Dalton, Dalton); 5. Lovely Sunset (Geraghty, Gomena); 6. Duellist (Foley, Davies).

Publisher Cup ($7,500)

1. Pentitence (Galligan, Sheppard); 2. Yankee Doodle Boy (Foley, Fout); 3. Sim Card (Dalton, Dalton); 4. Choklitcoverdonut (Geraghty, Wofford); 5. Argentic (Macauley, Morris); 6. Bowled Over (Mitchell, Dowling).

Post and Courier Cup ($20,000)

1. Bet The Pot (Galligan, Sheppard); 2. Thomas Cubitt (Mitchell, Young); 3. Compass Zone (Watters, McDermott); 4. Sherkali (Macauley, Kingsley); 5. Eagle Fifty (Foley, Fout); 6. Thomond Park (Geraghty, Gomena).

Editor Cup ($15,000)

1. Zoom Zoom Zoe (Galligan, Sheppard); 2. Notjudginjustsayin (Mitchell, Fisher); 3. Animal Kingston (Watters, Morris); 4. Mighty Mark (Dagle, Neilson); 5. Junonia (Dalton, Morris); 6. Undisclosed (Foley, Fout).

Alston Cup ($15,000)

1. Mr. Sarinana (Dalton, Dalton); 2. Lap of the Gods (Galligan, Sheppard); 3. Cainudothetwist (Macauley, Kingsley); 4. Koko Star (Foley, Fout); 5. Bogey's Image (Watters, McDermott); 6. Heaven Made (Geragthy, Sheppard).