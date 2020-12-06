State roundup: Fitzgibbons paces Citadel in romp over Toccoa Falls

Rudy Fitzgibbons III had 13 points to lead five The Citadel players in double figures as the Bulldogs rolled past Toccoa Falls 100-58 on Saturday.
Jackson Gammons and Kaiden Rice added 12 points apiece for the Bulldogs, Rice making four 3-pointers. Brent Davis and Fletcher Abee chipped in 11 points each.
Davis also had five steals.
Fitzgibbons had six assists and the Bulldogs (3-0) had 26 assists on 36 field goals.
The second half got off to a slow start before Fitzgibbons stole the ball and raced for the easy layup. The play helped the Bulldogs open a 40-point lead.
The bench took over the rest of the game and helped to push the lead to 52 points.
KJ Seals led Toccoa Falls with nine points and had six rebounds for the Eagles, Luke Hartenburg added nine rebounds and six points.
UNC Asheville 77,
S.C. State 56
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Tajion Jones had 24 points as UNC Asheville rolled past South Carolina State.
Evan Clayborne added a career-high 15 points plus three blocks for UNC-Asheville (1-2). Trent Stephney added six assists.
Floyd Rideau,Jr. had 15 points for South Carolina State (0-4) and Themus Fulks added 12 points and six assists.
Ga. Southern 72,
USC Upstate 69
SPARTANBURG — Kaden Archie had a career-high 23 points and converted a three-point play with a second left as Georgia Southern edged past South Carolina Upstate (0-4).
Eric Boone had 13 points and eight rebounds for Georgia Southern (3-0). Elijah McCadden added 12 points. Andrei Savrasov had eight rebounds and three blocks.
Everette Hammond had 14 points for the Spartans. Bryson Mozone added 13 points, and Dalvin White had 11.
Wofford adds game
Wofford added a game to its schedule at Richmond on Monday at 2 p.m. The Terriers have had their last two contests canceled due to opponent COVID protocol issues.
The Spiders, currently ranked No. 19 in the AP poll, are expected to be cleared Sunday to resume team activities after missing two games.