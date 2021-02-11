State Basketball Roundup: High Point denies Charleston Southern first conference win

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point used a strong finish to deny Charleston Southern its first Big South win of the season in a 77-73 victory Thursday night at the Millis Center.
Phlandrous Fleming Jr. led all scorers with 26 while grabbing 11 rebounds, but High Point (8-10, 6-7 Big South) used a 55-point second half to overcome Charleston Southern (1-16, 0-13).
John Michael-Wright had 24 to lead the Panthers who had four players in double figures while Melvin Edwards Jr. scored all 10 of his points in the second half for the Bucs.
Winthrop 80, Radford 64
RADFORD, Va. — D.J. Burns Jr. scored 18 points as Winthrop won its seventh straight road game. Josh Corbin added 17 points for the Eagles, while Chandler Vaudrin chipped in 15. Vaudrin also had eight rebounds and seven assists.
Chase Claxton had 10 points for Winthrop (17-1, 14-1 Big South).
Fah’Mir Ali scored a season-high 23 points and had five steals for the Highlanders
(13-8, 12-3).
Presbyterian 85, Hampton 70
HAMPTON, Va. — Rayshon Harrison had a season-high 24 points as Presbyterian topped Hampton.
Brandon Younger had 18 points and seven rebounds for Presbyterian (6-11, 4-9 Big South Conference). Winston Hill added 14 points and eight rebounds, and Kirshon Thrash had 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Presbyterian totaled 45 second-half points, a season high.
Raymond Bethea Jr. had 14 points and six rebounds for the Pirates (8-10, 7-6).
Campbell 72, USC Upstate 71
BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Jordan Whitfield scored the game-winner on an off-balance baseline jumper through contact with 8.8 seconds left and Messiah Thompson came off the bench to score 19 as Campbell rallied past South Carolina Upstate.
Cedric Henderson Jr. had 16 points for Campbell (11-9, 7-6 Big South).
South Carolina Upstate scored a season-high 40 first-half points but was held scoreless over the final 4:12, missing its last seven shots of the game.
Everette Hammond had 20 points and six rebounds for the Spartans (4-14, 4-8). Nevin Zink added 13 points. Khydarius Smith had 11 points. Tommy Bruner had 10, but his potential game-winner was blocked at the buzzer.