State Basketball Roundup: Furman falls to UNC Greensboro

SoCon Wofford East Tennessee St Basketball
Storm Murphy, Wofford's leading scorer entering the matchup at 19.0 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 5) in a loss to Chattanooga.

 Kathy Kmonicek/AP

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Isaiah Miller had 22 points as UNC Greensboro beat Furman 64-58.

Keyshaun Langley had 11 points for UNC Greensboro (14-6, 9-3 Southern Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory.

Clay Mounce had 19 points and 16 rebounds for the Paladins (12-7, 6-4). Mike Bothwell added eight rebounds.

The Spartans evened the season series against the Paladins. Furman defeated UNC Greensboro 68-49 on Monday.

Chattanooga 78, Wofford 66

SPARTANBURG — Malachi Smith and David Jean-Baptiste scored 21 points apiece as Chattanooga defeated Wofford.

Stefan Kenic added 16 points for Chattanooga (15-5, 6-5 Southern Conference), which earned its fourth straight road victory. Jean-Baptiste also had seven rebounds.

Morgan Safford had 18 points for the Terriers (12-7, 9-4). Max Klesmit added 15 points. Keaton Turner had 14 points.

Storm Murphy, the Terriers’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 19.0 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 5).

The Mocs leveled the season series against the Terriers with the win. Wofford defeated Chattanooga 77-59 on Jan. 16.

