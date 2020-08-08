Star alums accept 2020 as The Year Without a USC-Clemson Rivalry Game

COLUMBIA — State law once provided for it, Jerry Butler once stamped it and Steve Taneyhill once re-ignited it.

Coronavirus paused it.

For the first time in 112 years, barring another switch in this constantly changing model for a football season, there will be no South Carolina-Clemson game.

“It’s never happened in my time,” said Tommy Suggs, who quarterbacked three USC wins over Clemson and hasn’t missed a rivalry game since 1967. “Probably going to add some more opportunities to jaw back and forth at each other. It’d be funny if both teams went undefeated and then couldn’t play each other.”

As difficult as it is to swallow, the COVID-19 pandemic trumps all other factors. It’s amazing that football is being planned at all considering many other smaller leagues and divisions are cancelling or postponing all fall sports, yet the sport with the highest degree of contact and chance for infection remains in play.

Just this week, as each team entered another stage of preseason camp, two USC players opted out of the season due to health concerns and Clemson’s Xavier Thomas is set to redshirt after dealing with COVID over the summer. On Saturday, the Mid-American Conference canceled its season.

Coaches Will Muschamp at South Carolina and Dabo Swinney at Clemson know that when classes resume, the chance for positive tests on their teams will increase and potentially affect the season.

There isn’t anything close to a guarantee that USC and Clemson can play all the games on their schedules, much less find time to play each other. Who knows how far any team in the country will get through their schedule before outbreaks cause a shutdown?

But … no Carolina-Clemson?

No rubber chickens being dragged by the neck to the stadium or wisecracks about orange overalls (dyed, not store-bought, so they’re official)?

“The ACC allowed for it, I guess we have a 10-game (league) schedule and one other game, but the SEC said no,” 1979 Clemson All-American Jim Stuckey said. “I don’t think it would be beneficial for Clemson to play the South Carolina game if the SEC doesn’t want to. Because we should be in the top echelon of football again this year and there’s no time to have another game.”

Stuckey was right. Clemson opens on Sept. 12 at Wake Forest while the Gamecocks, with known opponents but not dates, don’t begin until Sept. 26. The Tigers have their first bye week on Sept. 26.

Clemson has another bye on Nov. 14 between road games against Notre Dame and Florida State.

The Gamecocks have one definite bye week on Dec. 12 but there's no telling when the other one will be.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he will push for the Florida-Florida State game but it’s hard to see how that will work with scarce dates. Even if the government intervened with USC-Clemson, the only feasible opportunity at present is Dec. 12.

And that’s only open if the ACC Championship Game isn’t played then (it’s an “or” for then or Dec. 19) and doesn’t include Clemson, which it has been for the past five years. If the Tigers are playing in the title game on Dec. 19, there could perhaps be a rivalry game on Dec. 12 — if they don’t want to risk injury before the title game and the Gamecocks are also idle (Dec. 12 is an SEC makeup date for any COVID-affected games).

“It’s a shame that after 111 years, all of a sudden this is going to be canceled because one conference decided to set just a conference schedule,” Clemson legend C.J. Spiller said. “It’s also strange to a lot of fans in our state that you can get on a plane and fly somewhere to play but you can’t get on a bus and drive two hours to Clemson to play your rival.”

Getting on a bus to go play certainly seems to keep contact with COVID at a minimum until kickoff, and would be financially easier than flying to LSU or Ole Miss, where USC is set to play this year. But the SEC listened to its medical task force, which recommended pushing games back as far as possible in September and playing for 12 weeks.

“We are extremely disappointed in the decision, but we only have one vote of the 14 member institutions,” Muschamp said. “We voted to have a plus-one situation, and we didn’t win the vote.”

Swinney lamented the loss, too.

"Will (Muschamp) and I had no control over that," he said Thursday.

So a rivalry that is only behind Minnesota-Wisconsin as the longest every-year series in the country will pause. Begun in 1986, USC and Clemson played football every year except 1901, then took a break from 1903-08.

Why?

Because in 1902, following a USC win, Clemson military cadets fixed bayonets and marched to USC’s Horseshoe, where USC’s students erected a blockade and prepared to protect their campus. Bloodshed was averted but school officials agreed to stop the series.

It didn’t resume until 1909. The USC-Clemson game was played through seven wars, a man on the moon and a reality TV star becoming President. The 1952 game required a state law for it to be played.

“You can’t even imagine what it’s going to be like. It’s a part of what makes South Carolina so special, that rivalry,” USC superlative Marcus Lattimore said. “We have Easter, Mother’s Day, Halloween, but that rivalry is year-round and really starts right after the last game before the Clemson game.”

Butler’s catch ruined the Gamecocks’ hopes in 1977 and Taneyhill won a stare-down with Death Valley crowds in 1992 and 1994. Numerous other heroes and goats have dotted the rivalry landscape since that first game, a 12-6 USC win in 1896.

USC and Clemson are scheduled to face off in men’s and women’s basketball, baseball (three games), men’s and women’s tennis and the inaugural softball game between the two (postponed from spring). Men’s and women’s soccer plus volleyball could also be set for this fall. Those games are important.

But without football, braggin’ rights just won’t be the same.