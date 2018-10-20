Jason Fitzsimmons was like a kid on Christmas Day when he left his house Friday morning. The night before, the former South Carolina Stingrays goalie and head coach could hardly sleep.
He was too excited.
Fitzsimmons had been dreaming about this day since the first time he laced up a pair of hockey skates and played the game on the driveways and ponds around his small farming hometown of Regina, Saskatchewan.
When the NHL's Washington Capitals defeated the Las Vegas Knights to capture the franchise's first Stanley Cup in June, Fitzsimmons got to raise Lord Stanley’s Cup over his head on the ice at T-Mobile Arena. Fitzsimmons, who is a Capitals scout/minor league operations director, saw his name on the Stanley Cup for the first time during the team’s home opener earlier in the month.
But this was the day he’d been waiting for. The day he could share the Stanley Cup with his family and friends in his adopted hometown of Charleston.
It’s a tradition that each member of the Stanley Cup winning team gets to spend a day with the trophy. Friday was Fitzsimmons day.
The Stanley Cup arrived in the Lowcountry on Thursday night, accompanied by Mike Bolt, who works for the National Hockey League's Hall of Fame. Under Bolt’s watchful eye, Fitzsimmons kept The Cup from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday.
Here's a recap of the highlights of the day:
Stingrays locker room
8:30 a.m. – Fitzsimmons, his brother Ryan and a few of their friends from Canada pile into a red Suburban to pick up Bolt and the Stanley Cup at the North Charleston Marriott.
8:55 a.m. – As Bolt climbs into the SUV, Fitzsimmons tells him “it’s like Christmas morning for me and Groundhog Day for you.”
Bolt has traveled around the world with the Stanley Cup for almost two decades.
Fitzsimmons is headed to the North Charleston Coliseum to surprise members of the South Carolina Stingrays before their morning practice.
9:15 a.m. – Fitzsimmons wheels the Stanley Cup into the Stingrays' locker room. Along with the Stanley Cup, Fitzsimmons has brought his championship ring, which features more than 230 diamonds. Like most everyone that will come in contact with The Cup this day, the players start looking for names. Some of the Stingrays have friends or former opponents that have won the NHL’s top prize.
Patrick Gaul, the Stingrays’ assistant captain, grew up in Pittsburgh and played against Chicago Blackhawks forward Brandon Saad, who won The Cup in 2013 and 2015.
“I wouldn’t be with the Capitals today if not for playing and coaching for the South Carolina Stingrays,” Fitzsimmons says. “I reminded the guys that there are former Stingrays with their names on The Cup.”
Washington’s two goalies, Braden Holtby and Philipp Grubauer, and forward Nathan Walker played for the Stingrays. Rich Peverley won the Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins.
Kiawah Island
10:55 a.m. - Phil Evans, who works as a golf pro at the Cassique Golf Course on Kiawah Island, paces nervously back and forth in front of the clubhouse.
He checks his watch again.
“Fitzy texted me and told me he’s running a little late,” Evans says.
Like Fitzismmons, Evans, a 27-year-old Bethesda, Md., native and rabid Washington Capitals fan, has been waiting for this moment almost his entire life.
When Fitzsimmons finally arrives, Evans sprints across the gravel parking lot to greet the entourage and the Stanley Cup.
“This is so awesome,” says Evans, wiping tears from his eyes. “I can’t believe I’m actually touching the Stanley Cup.”
Fitzsimmons doesn’t know what to expect when he gets to Cassique.
“Maybe two people, maybe a hundred,” he said before arriving.
It’s more like a hundred. As word spreads, people start coming off the golf course to make their way into the clubhouse, many donning Capitals jerseys.
J.P. Nelson, who grew up in Alexandria, Va., and works in human resources on Kiawah Island, brought his daughter Emma (9), and son John (7) to see The Cup.
“Obviously, Emma and John were a little too sick to get to school on time this morning, but we’re headed there right after this,” Nelson says. “It’s a surreal moment for us. We watched all the games together during the playoffs and to be here to see the Stanley Cup, after all the years of heartbreak, it’s amazing.”
As the morning goes on, Fitzsimmons puts beer into The Cup, encouraging fans to drink from The Cup.
“That’s the most awesome beer I’ve ever had,” Evans says.
It will be a recurring theme all day.
Fitzsimmons manor
1:15 p.m. – After a couple of hours at the Cassique clubhouse, Fitzsimmons makes his way back to his West Ashley home where a crowd has already started to gather.
Friends and neighbors have parked along both sides of the street, clogging up a traffic down the tree-lined avenue.
Former Stingrays players Chris Wheaton, Damian Prescott, Mike Jickling, Marc Tardiff and Brett Marietti have joined Fitzsimmons at his house.
“Having those guys here, sharing this with them, is really what this day is about for me,” Fitzsimmons says.
Fitzsimmons' younger brother, known as Gubber, flew in a few nights earlier, not wanting to miss the day.
“I know how hard Jason has worked to get to this point in his life and how much this means to him,” says Gubber, who lives in their hometown of Regina, Sask. “When we were kids, we all dreamed about hoisting the Stanley Cup over our heads, and now he’s actually doing it. I couldn’t be prouder of him.”
A Charleston police officer sees the gathering outside Fitzsimmons' home, gets out of his patrol car and takes a quick picture with the Stanley Cup.
“As soon as I heard, I knew I wanted to get a picture,” he says.
Fitzsimmons looks at his watch and realizes it’s almost 4 p.m. Time to go, there are two more stops to make on this Stanley Cup tour.
17 Southside Bar and Grill
4:20 p.m. – More than 100 people are waiting for Fitzsimmons when he pulls into the parking lot at 17 Southside Bar and Grill. Most of them are dressed in Washington Capitals gear.
“This is unbelievable,” Fitzsimmons says.
Bolt, who is affectionately known as Keeper of The Cup, stands off in a corner observing the festivities. Since 2000, Bolt has escorted the Stanley Cup in 49 of the 50 United States – Hawaii being the lone exception – and all the territories and provinces in Canada. He’s been across the globe, but his most memorable stop was in Afghanistan to see the troops in 2007 and 2010.
“I love to tell people I only hang with winners,” Bolt says. “The Stanley Cup opens up a lot of cool doors. Anywhere you go in the world, this cup attracts a crowd.”
There are rules when you see Lord Stanley’s Cup.
You can touch it, but you can’t pick it up, especially over your head. Only Fitzsimmons gets to handle The Cup.
“You have to earn it to hoist it, that's what I tell people,” Bolt says.
The most frequent question Bolt hears? People want to know how much the trophy weighs?
“It’s 37.7 pounds, they actually added a few pounds to it this year,” Bolt says.
Charleston Beer Works
7:22 p.m. – The final stop of the day is at Charleston Beer Works on King Street.
It’s a private gathering of about 90 people, mostly from the local hockey community. As word spreads that the Stanley Cup trophy is downtown, people line up to get into the bar.
Craig Conover, of the reality TV show Southern Charm, stops by. He and former Stingrays star Dave Seitz, who is the bar manager at Beer Works, have been friends for years. Conover gets on his phone and soon fellow castmates Shep Rose and Whitney Sudler-Smith are on the scene.
“Obviously, we’re all just really proud of Jason,” says Seitz, who is an ECHL Hall of Fame member. “It’s an amazing day. A special moment and a life-long goal. He’s achieved all of our dreams.”
It’s a tradition for active professional players not to touch the Stanley Cup because they might never win it, but Seitz is retired now.
“If I was still playing, there’s no way I would have touched it,” Seitz says. “But now, I think it’s OK.”
Colleen Jacoby, a local law student and a goalie in the men’s hockey leagues at the Carolina Ice Palace, gets her turn with The Cup.
Like at previous stops, the crowd at Beer Works wants to drink from The Cup, which has had all sorts of food and drink consumed from it through the years.
Washington Capitals All-Star forward Alex Ovechkin reportedly put 30 pounds of caviar in the Stanley Cup during his day. Beer is the beverage of choice.
The Cup can hold 14 beers at one time, Bolt says.
Fitzsimmons has spent most of the day lifting The Cup as people drank from it. It's been a workout.
When his mother Sharon finally takes her turn, the crowd roars their approval.
“I’ll admit I got a little emotional when Mom got her chance,” Fitzsimmons says. “I was thinking about all the sacrifices she made as a parent over the years while I was chasing my dreams. It was a special moment.”
The time passes quickly and it’s 10 p.m. before he knows it. Fitzsimmons's day with the Stanley Cup comes to an end. As he walks down King Street to his car, a crowd gathers to take photos and touch the trophy.
“I’m never going to be a rock star, but with the Stanley Cup, I feel like one,” Fitzsimmons says.
On Saturday morning, the South Carolina Stingrays take The Cup around Charleston, showing up at Marion Square for the Farmer’s Market and at the pineapple fountain located at Waterfront Park.
Later in the day, a youth hockey team at the Carolina Ice Palace gets a surprise visit from the trophy before it is taken to the North Charleston Coliseum to be displayed when the Stingrays play their first home game of the season against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Saturday night.