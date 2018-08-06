The National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup trophy will be on display at the South Carolina Stingrays' season-opening game on Oct. 20.
The team plans to celebrate the first championship in franchise history for its NHL affiliate Washington Capitals during the game with special events and photo opportunities with the Stanley Cup at the North Charleston Coliseum.
The Stingrays will also display three additional NHL trophies won by Washington this spring — the Conn Smythe Trophy, Rocket Richard Trophy and Prince of Wales Trophy.
Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin claimed the Conn Smythe as the Stanley Cup playoff MVP and the Rocket Richard as the player who scored the most goals during the regular season. The Prince of Wales was secured after Washington defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference Finals.
The Capitals claimed the club’s first Stanley Cup title on June 8 by defeating the Vegas Golden Knights to win the final series in five games. Former Stingrays players Pheonix Copley, Philipp Grubauer, Braden Holtby and Nathan Walker were all members of the championship team.
The Stanley Cup is the oldest trophy in North American professional sports, dating back to 1892, and has been awarded in the NHL since 1926. It is unique because it includes the engraved names of players and team personnel of its champions on bands around the base of the trophy. Periodically, bands are retired to make room for new ones. The retired bands are displayed at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.
The group of four Stingrays alumni joined forward Rich Peverley as the only five former South Carolina players to win the Stanley Cup championship. Peverley captured the trophy in 2011 with the Boston Bruins.