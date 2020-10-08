'Standing for respect': Citadel basketball captain Hayden Brown spurs campus unity event

Moved by recent events across the country, Hayden Brown decided to do something about it.

Brown, captain of The Citadel's basketball team, wrote an email to fellow cadets urging them to stage an event like many that have occurred on college campuses this year, a show of unity and respect at the military school.

"We are standing for unity. We are standing for a respect that is bigger than ourselves," Brown wrote. "We are standing in love for our neighbors. We are standing with empathetic hearts."

Right around sunset on Wednesday, cadets gathered on Summerall Field on campus, forming five rings across the green grass. The cadets wore face masks and were socially distanced because of coronavirus, but were connected to one another by spirit T-shirts, each cadet holding one end of the shirt.

Citadel faculty and staff also participated, including basketball coach Duggar Baucom and football coach Brent Thompson. The event had no affiliation with any political organization, Brown noted in his email.

Brown and other members of the Corps of Cadets worked together to write a statement of purpose for the event, the school said. Cadet Ruby Bolden, a regimental public affairs officer, read the statement to the gathered participants.

“Despite all national attention and conversations surrounding inequities in our country, many remain apathetic. As the South Carolina Corps of Cadets, we are unified in our belief that no member of the Corps is any more important than another," Bolden read out loud. "Our core values are honor, duty, and respect; our honor is tested by how we respond to acts of injustice and the empathy we share with others.

"Without respect for one another, we will fail — as future leaders, as a nation, and as a people. We will stand on Wednesday, linked together, with the intent to form a more perfect union. As cadets who have come to The Citadel to pursue our education and develop into principled leaders, we believe we should empower and support each other, and every member of our community. Every member.”

The cadets stood for a moment of silence before Bolden's final remarks.

“Life is a race. It requires endurance — it requires grit. Life is also a race that cannot be ran alone," she read. "When life’s challenges end, another one is peaking over the horizon. The person to your left and right has taken the initiative — the commitment — to see you through your struggles, just as you will for them. We do not stand alone. We live to embody the values of honor, duty and respect. We will forever remain committed to these core values, not only for ourselves, but also for those beside us.”