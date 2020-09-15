Stall High School conducts different kind of signing day for football team

For many high school athletes, National Signing Day is a major milestone in their lives.

Those fortunate students sign an official letter-of-intent in a ceremony usually held at their high school, allowing them to pursue their athletic passion at the college level.

Stall High head football coach Joe Bessinger took the idea of signing day and made it a part of his program for the 2020 season. This past Saturday, Stall held a “signing day” for members of the football team and their families. Players signed a commitment sheet, as did their parents, as a way of pledging their time and effort to the Stall football program.

In all, 68 members of the varsity and junior varsity programs signed their letters-of-intent. Each player sat at a table with a Stall backdrop, wearing a jersey and surrounded by his parents as he made his commitment official.

Principal Jeremy Carrick and athletic director Bobby Smith prepared food for more than 150 people.

“It was really neat, something I was very glad we did and everyone seemed to enjoy it,” Bessinger said. “We took pictures of the boys with their parents, just like we would at a college signing. I think the kids understood and took it very seriously. We have player/parent contracts that we sign every year that include the expectations, on and off the field. We just decided to make it a bigger deal this year and it was a great success.”

Stall’s football program has struggled to find consistent success in recent years, winning two of 10 games last season. But Bessinger continues to stress that athletics should not only be about wins and losses. His goal is to produce solid citizens and hopefully college students by doing things the right way.

“We want to let these kids know we care and that football and sports can help change their lives,” he said. “This commitment ceremony was a way to really make them understand what it takes and what we expect. We are trying to build a feeling of belonging here at Stall and I hope it becomes a tradition here.”

Moncks Corner football jamboree

The Moncks Corner Lions Club will hold its 2020 football jamboree Friday at Berkeley High School. Play begins at 6 p.m., and admission is $7.00. The matchups, consisting of two quarters each, include Cane Bay vs. Philip Simmons, Goose Creek vs. Colleton County, Stratford vs. Hanahan, and Berkeley vs. Andrews. There also are plans to hold a cheerleading competition among the participating schools.

Cross country off and running

The 2020 high school cross country season is underway with meets across the state over the last two weeks. A few local runners had solid performances last weekend. Summerville’s Daren Hinds took first place in the Beaufort County meet, leading his team to a second-place finish overall. Sophomore Reid Vondosenberg of first-year school Lucy Beckham posted a fourth-place finish.

Summerville’s girls also finished second in team standings, led by a pair of underclassmen. Sophomore Milaya Buchanan was the runner-up and freshman Brianna Dooley finished third overall.

James Island freshman Hannah Vroon finished fifth at the Falcon Invitational, hosted by Ben Lippen School in Columbia.

James Island’s program will host the annual Lowcountry Invitational meet on Sept. 26.