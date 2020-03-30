St. John's High School hires former Charleston Southern player as new football coach

Former Charleston Southern player Mike Howard has been named the new head football coach at St. John's High School, the school announced Monday.

Howard, a U.S. Army veteran, has been an assistant coach at Stall High and at Northwood Academy in the Charleston area, and at CSU, Fairleigh Dickinson and Coffeyville Community College in the college ranks. He went to graduate school at The Citadel.

A native of Homer, Louisiana, Howard played for coaches David Dowd and Jay Mills at Charleston Southern.

“Howard was the obvious choice from an outstanding field of candidates,” said St. John's principal Steve Larson. “What was evident throughout the process was Mike’s compassion for students, teaching abilities, leadership qualities, and football knowledge. He is a great hire for our faculty, students, community, and all Islanders, future, current, and past.”

Howard began his coaching career at Stall in 2009, and in 2015 returned to the Lowcountry to coach and teach at Northwood Academy. He moved back to Stall last season, helping the Warriors to their first region victory at the Class AAAAA level.

“During my career I have coached offense, defense, special teams, and served as a strength and conditioning coordinator,” said Howard. “I have coached on some extraordinary college and high school staffs and believe those experiences have prepared me for this day."

Former Citadel basketball standout Kevin Hammack is the athletic director at St. John's.

“Coach Howard is a young, energetic guy with a tremendous football IQ and I think he’s worth getting really excited about,” Hammack said. “I can’t wait until the community meets him.”

Howard replaces former Islanders coach Josh Harpe, who was 18-16 in three seasons at the Class A school on Johns Island.