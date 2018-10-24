Walking into the weight room at Newberry College, head coach Todd Knight knew a challenge was coming.
His football team loves neck wrestling, a grappling contest between two people that helps build the neck muscles.
But while the players battle each other, Darius Clark, a native of Wadmalaw Island, always calls out Knight. His head coach is the best, and Clark wants the crown.
“He’s never beat me, to be clear,” joked Knight, a former assistant coach at Charleston Southern. “But it just shows how much he wants to be the best. He’s honestly the most competitive person I know.”
Clark owns that title. The former standout at St. John’s High School says it dates back to his days in the Lowcountry, where he wasn’t the strongest or fastest guy on the field.
But he separated himself from the rest by staying late at practice and challenging guys to competitions.
“That’s the fun part to me,” he said. “I always think I’m supposed to be on the field, so I want to show why.”
Not much has changed for Clark, now a senior at Newberry. Used as a wideout and a running back, Clark showcases his skills in other ways and has adapted to new offensive schemes virtually every year.
That’s been tough, he admits. Rather than dominating a single part of the field, Clark has been asked to help in all facets of the game.
This season, the Wolves have been a run-happy team, totaling 342 rush attempts through eight games, versus 189 pass attempts. Newberry sits at 4-4, with a 2-2 record in the South Atlantic Conference.
Clark has 42 rushing yards and a touchdown, along with seven catches for 82 yards.
But his impact can’t be measured by numbers, Knight said.
“He’s great at blocking and running routes to help guys get open,” he said. “He does so many little things for us and he’s embraced his role on this team.”
That includes playing with the special teams unit, something senior wide receivers hardly ever do.
But Clark wants to leave a legacy at Newberry similar to Edmond Robinson, a friend of his who now plays linebacker for the NFL's Arizona Cardinals.
Like Clark, Robinson is a Newberry product who also attended St. John's. The two talk every week, and Robinson regularly reminds Clark that the game is about patience and making an impact when your number is called.
He’s embodied that message and passes it down to his teammates.
“It’s such a true statement,” Clark said. “I just tell them that their time is coming. And when it gets here, it’s up to you to deliver.”
The Wolves will look to get above .500 on Saturday when they play Wingate in Newberry's homecoming game.