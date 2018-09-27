St. John’s High School has a rich football tradition.
Former coach Bob Biggerstaff led the Islanders to a state title and three state runner-up finishes while accumulating 269 victories over 33 seasons. But it has been 21 years since the last deep playoff run for St. John's.
Now, second-year head coach Josh Harpe has the Islanders off to a 4-1 start and the expectations for an extended playoff run increase with each victory.
Harpe, a former graduate assistant at The Citadel, spent five years as an assistant at Hanahan before latching on to his first head coaching gig at St. John’s. It has taken a little time for fans to jump fully on board but Harpe says he would have it no other way.
“I would rather have 500 coaches sitting in the stands yelling at me and giving their advice than having seven people in the stands clapping,” said Harpe, whose father Jim is a former high school coach and assists his son with the defense.
“The people here on the island love their football and they love their Islanders. I think it took a while for them to warm up to me but I know they have our backs on Friday night. It’s a fun place to coach high school football.”
The success this season comes as no surprise to the St. John’s coaching staff. Despite the loss of key players to graduation, a new group of leaders has emerged. It started well before kickoff in August.
“I remember at the end of spring practice we (the coaches) were talking and we all felt this could be a special team,” Harpe said. “Their work ethic was amazing. We went really hard during the summer and never did a kid complain. They showed up everyday and put in the work. They’re very committed to being as good as they can be.”
Taking on a key leadership role was quarterback Tyler Durham, a first-year starter. Durham has passed for 741 yards and 10 touchdowns in the first five games.
“After we lost to Hemingway in the playoffs last year, I pulled Tyler aside and told him this was his football team now. He looked me in the eye and said ‘I got this coach.’ I haven’t had a doubt since,” Harpe said.
The offense has multiple weapons this season, making it hard for Harpe to keep everyone happy at times. The running game is led by Tyrone Hicks (329 yards, 7 TDs) and Tyrus Richardson (302 yards, 2 TDs). The top receiver is Lavon Traeye, who has 302 yards on 14 catches with five touchdowns.
“We only have one ball so I have to manage the egos sometimes,” Harpe joked.
On defense, leaders include Sean Lowry (28 tackles) and An’Twayne Frazier (five sacks). Jordan Brown and Traeye each have two interceptions.
St. John's is at home Friday night against Calvary Day of Savannah.