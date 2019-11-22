ST. MATTHEWS — St. John’s Christian took aim at its first state football championship in three decades, but had to settle for the runner-up trophy for the fourth time in 15 years.
Andrew Jackson Academy rushed for 342 yards on 61 carries and finished the season unbeaten with a 44-28 victory Friday against the Cavaliers from Moncks Corner in the SCISA 8-man football state title game played at Calhoun Academy.
It was the fourth championship in five years for the Confederates (13-0). St. John’s Christian finished 10-2, with both losses coming to the physical Andrew Jackson squad.
St. John’s Christian last won a football crown in 1989 when it was known as Lord Berkeley Academy.
“I’m disappointed for this team tonight,” said Cavaliers coach John McCall, whose team lost 32-24 to the Confederates in the regular season. “They really wanted it. They fought hard so I’m proud of the effort. Obviously, it didn’t go the way we wanted it to but we played for the right reason. I just hate it didn’t end in a way they would like.”
If anybody knows how his players felt, it is McCall.
McCall was a player on the runner-up squads from 2004 and 2005 and an assistant coach in 2012 when the Cavaliers also had a near miss.
An apparent bright future for the program – the Cavs return most of their team for 2020 – didn’t soften the blow for McCall as Andrew Jackson celebrated with the championship trophy in the background.
“Not tonight, but maybe down the road it will,” McCall said.
Cavaliers quarterback Nai’Ryan Bookert threw a pair of touchdowns to Corey Moraux to put St. John’s Christian ahead 14-12 in the second quarter, but Andrew Jackson got rolling behind bruising running back Johnathan Schaffer.
Shaffer scored on a 3-yard run to cap a 63-yard drive and added the two-point conversion run to put Andrew Jackson ahead 20-14 with less than a minute left in the first half.
The Confederates doubled their lead to 28-14 on Colyn Peek’s 26-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Hughes with 1:30 left in the third quarter. Schaffer had the two-point conversion run, too.
Schaffer finished off the Cavs with touchdown runs of 32 and 18 yards in the fourth quarter and ended up with 169 rushing yards. His first gave the Confederates a comfortable, 36-14 lead with 8:49 remaining.
Bookert scored on runs of 8 and 47 yards, the latter coming with 2:27 left to make it 44-28.
Andrew Jackson recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.