The Alliance of American Football, which had a promising start as the latest spring league, is suspending operations eight games into its first season.
Games will not be played this weekend. The decision was made by majority owner Tom Dundon, who also owns the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes, two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because league officials were still working through details of the suspension.
Both people said league co-founders Bill Polian, a former NFL executive, and Charlie Ebersol, a television and film producer, were surprised with Dundon's decision and did not want to suspend operations.
Steve Spurrier, head coach of the Orlando Apollos, called off practice Tuesday afternoon.
“Everybody wanted to play out the season and everybody is disappointed,” Spurrier told the Orlando Sentinel on Tuesday. “Everyone was led to believe that the Alliance was well funded and we could play three years without making any money and this, that and the other. Obviously, everything that was said was not very truthful.”
Spurrier, whose last job as a head coach was at South Carolina, had the best team in the AAF. The Apollos were 7-1 with two games remaining in the regular season.
“When the new owner came in, we thought we had financial backing and we’d be able to at least play out the season,” Spurrier told the Sentinel. “We never thought it would end like this.”
The AAF seemed to have a better chance of surviving than other alternative leagues, such as the USFL and the World League, because of the people and philosophies involved.
Polian and Ebersol envisioned it as a development league for the NFL with several rules tweaks designed to speed up play and make it safer. There were no kickoffs or PATs, and teams had to go for a two-point conversion after touchdowns.
Among the league's coaches were Dennis Erickson, Mike Martz, Mike Riley and Spurrier. The league had teams in Orlando, Atlanta, San Diego, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, Birmingham and Memphis.
While it clearly wasn't NFL-caliber football, it was entertaining and helped fill the post-Super Bowl void.
However, there were signs of trouble in a league put together in less than one year.
Dundon invested $250 million in the AAF shortly after play began. At the time, Ebersol said reports the Alliance was short on cash and needed a bailout from Dundon in order to make payroll were untrue. He said the league had a technical glitch in its payroll system that was fixed.
The AAF aspired to be a league for players with NFL hopes, but it could not reach agreement with the NFLPA to use players at the bottom of NFL rosters.