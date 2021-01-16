Sports Roundup for Jan. 17: Citadel, Coastal fall in road games; Furman wins at home

LEXINGTON, Va. — Senior Kaiden Rice scored a season-best 29 points on 7-for-10 3-point shooting, but The Citadel could not overcome a hot-shooting VMI squad on Saturday afternoon inside Cameron Hall, falling 110-103 in the battle of SoCon military foes.

The Bulldogs, who'd opened the season by winning their first eight games, fell to 8-2 and 1-2 in the SoCon. VMI improved to 7-6, 2-2.

A three-point play by Rice with 12:20 left in the first half gave the Bulldogs a 27-18 lead, but an 8-1 run from VMI cut the margin to just two points.

Both sides battled hard down the stretch of the first half, but six unanswered points from VMI largely made the difference as the Keydets took a 52-46 lead into the locker room.

Three baskets from Hayden Brown in the first two and a half minutes of the second half brought The Citadel back within, 57-56, before an 8-0 run by VMI rebuilt an eight-point advantage.

VMI’s grew the lead to 15 points midway through the half before the Bulldogs fought their way back with an 11-3 stretch. Fletcher Abee capped it with a 3-pointer off a VMI turnover, cutting the Keydets’ lead to 85-78 with 6:32 left in the game.

Rice has four straight 20-point games and six for the season. Brown fell just shy of another double-double, finishing with 19 points and eight rebounds.

The Citadel broke the 100-point barrier for the third time this season; the 103 points were the most for the Bulldogs against a SoCon opponent since also scoring 103 against Samford on Feb. 10, 2018.

The Bulldogs will face a quick turnaround following Saturday’s game with a visit to UNCG on deck for Monday at 7 p.m. The game, originally scheduled for Feb. 3 in Greensboro, was shifted as part of the SoCon’s rescheduling announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Georgia State 71, Coastal Carolina 68

ATLANTA — The Chanticleers fell in a back-and-forth Sun Belt Conference road tussle at Georgia State. Deanthony Tipler led all scorers with 21 points on seven 3-point field goals, but it was not enough as the Chants could not finish the game.

Coastal (9-3, 3-2 Sun Belt) held a 68-63 lead with a minute to go, but two turnovers and two missed shots led to eight consecutive points for the Panthers in the come-from-behind for the win.

Furman 78, ETSU 66

GREENVILLE — Junior Mike Bothwell poured in a career-high 32 points to power Furman over ETSU at Timmons Arena as the Paladins strengthened their hold on first place in the Southern Conference standings.

With their 19th consecutive victory at home, Furman improved to 10-3 overall and maintained sole possession in the SoCon standings at 4-0. The Bucs slipped to 6-5 overall and 2-1 in league play.

Trailing 58-57 with 10 minutes to play, Furman ended the game on a 21-8 run, including 13 points from Bothwell, to claim its fifth win in the last six meetings with ETSU at Timmons Arena. The Paladins held the Bucs to only three field goals over the final 11:13 of the second half as part of a game-ending 26-11 spurt.