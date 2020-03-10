Sports leagues, fans should brace for major changes as coronavirus spreads

Sports leagues, teams and fans should be preparing for the possibility that games might be played without spectators or even canceled altogether as the new coronavirus spreads across the United States.

Here’s where things currently stand on a national level regarding the virus, known as COVID-19:

The NBA, MLB, MLS and NHL restricted access to team locker rooms and clubhouses to players and essential employees only. The media is not allowed in locker rooms.

The NBA mandated that teams develop a plan to handle the spread of the virus, including limiting the people who travel to road games, cutting the number of team and arena staff with access to players, and having an infectious disease specialist. ESPN's NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski said Monday night that with each passing day, executives from many teams increasingly worry that games will be played without fans in attendance.

At this time, the NCAA still plans to hold its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments as scheduled, but executives have explored the possibilities of narrowing the number of sites hosting games and even playing the tournament in closed arenas. On Tuesday, the Ivy League canceled its men's and women's conference basketball tournaments scheduled for March 13-15 in Boston.

NHL employees cannot travel outside of North America for business purposes. European-based scouts must stay in Europe or be quarantined once arriving in North America.

While these measures might seem drastic, some countries and leagues have decided to cancel their competitions altogether.

Italy has suspended all sporting events through April 3. On Sunday, tennis officials canceled the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., which typically draws close to 450,000 spectators. The International Ice Hockey Federation canceled the women’s ice hockey World Championship in Nova Scotia later this month.

And on Monday, the public health department in Santa Clara County in California announced a ban of all gatherings of at least 1,000 people for the rest of March, placing home games of the San Jose Sharks (NHL) and Earthquakes (MLS) in jeopardy, along with NCAA women's basketball tournament games scheduled to be played at Stanford.

To explain steps teams and fans can take in response to the coronavirus, we must understand how this virus spreads.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the virus spreads predominantly from person-to-person in close contact with each other through respiratory droplets created when an infected person coughs or sneezes. If you are within roughly six feet of the infected person, you could inhale these droplets into your mouth and lungs.

To a lesser extent, the CDC warns that you can contract the disease by touching an object or surface that has the virus on it and then touching your mouth or nose.

Leagues are using this information to prevent spread to and between the athletes. The NBA encouraged players to fist-bump fans rather than high-five them and avoid taking pens, balls and other items from fans to autograph. The English Premier League has eliminated the prematch handshake between players and officials. Expect other leagues and sports to adopt similar restrictions.

As for the teams hosting these events, the CDC recommends that event organizers have prevention supplies on hand for staff and attendees, including sinks with soap, hand sanitizers, tissues, and even disposable facemasks for persons who start having symptoms.

As long as sporting events take place as scheduled, we need to do our part as fans to limit spread of the virus and decrease the risk we contract it ourselves.

People currently sick should not attend games. People at high risk for serious illness from this virus should consider staying home, as your risk increases in crowded, closed-in settings with little air circulation. According to the CDC, that group includes older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.

For those who decide to go, you should take steps to limit your risk.

Avoid touching surfaces like elevator buttons, door handles and handrails. Use a tissue or your sleeve to cover your hand or fingers if you must touch something. Avoid shaking hands or giving high-fives to nearby fans. Don’t touch your face, nose and eyes. And wash your hands or use hand sanitizer after touching surfaces and other people.

While I believe there is no reason to panic, I also believe there is no reason to ignore the risks. Leagues, teams, athletes and fans should take all precautions to try to avoid the spread of this coronavirus. Follow the situation closely, as it changes every day.

Editor’s note: Dr. David Geier is an orthopedic surgeon in Charleston and author of “That’s Gotta Hurt: The Injuries That Changed Sports Forever.”