Sportin' Life, Inappropriate win big at Georgetown Blue Marlin Tournament

Participants in the Georgetown Blue Marlin Tournament made wise decisions when they elected to use Thursday and Friday as their two fish days for the first of three 2021 South Carolina Governor's Cup Billfishing Series events.
Not only was fishing outstanding but so was the weather which, unfortunately for seven boats that had a remaining fish day, turned into small craft warnings, canceling the final day.
Scoring big was Sportin' Life, owned by Graham Eubank and captained by Mike Glaesner, which finished the tournament with 1,046 points. Sportin' Life caught a 445.3-pound blue marlin Thursday and then released the first blue during Friday's fishing. Sportin' Life won $156,750 from the total tournament purse of $508,100.
Inappropriate, a 69-foot Spencer out of Miami Beach owned by Frank Holtham and captained by Andy Crews, took home the top prize by accumulating 2,400 release points with four blue marlin. Inappropriate caught one blue on Thursday and then rode a Friday blitz to victory. The Inappropriate caught and released three blue marlin in an 11-minute span, starting at 9 a.m. Friday. Inappropriate won $135,960.
First-day leader Reel Hook Up, owned by Michael Carter and captained by Stuart Lackey, was unable to score any releases Friday but placed second with 1,800 points for three blue marlin releases and won $101,890.
Bench Mark, owned by Stephen Davis and captained by Bobby Garmany, finished third with 1,200 points for two blue marlin releases and earned its position based on time, getting to the 1,200 mark before Artemis, Callisto, Home Run, Mama Love, Mister Pete, Reel Legacy and Sea Hound.
The tournament produced 46 blue marlin, three white marlin and seven sailfish.
In the non-blllfish categories, Summer Girl had the top dolphin at 39.5 pounds; Mingo won the tuna category with a 22.0-pound catch; and Huntress caught the heaviest wahoo at 57.4 pounds.
The top youth anglers in the tournament were: Riley Overstreet, Tighten Up, blue marlin release; Will Gredick, Kings Blue, sailfish release; and Anne Hatcher White, Summer Girl, 39.5-pound dolphin.
The top female anglers were: Holly McAlhany, blue marlin release; Betsy Turk, Aspiration, blue marlin release; and Shannon Smoak, Summer Girl, white marlin release.
The next Governor's Cup tournament is the Carolina Billfish Classic which will be fished June 23-26 out of Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina.