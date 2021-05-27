Sportin’ Life boats 445-pound marlin at Georgetown Blue Marlin Tournament

The South Carolina Governor’s Cup Billfishing Series got off to a hot start Friday with the 65 boats fishing the Georgetown Blue Marlin Tournament catching 19 blue marlin, including a 445-pound, 3-ounce fish that was boated by Sportin’ Life, owned by Graham Eubank and captained by Mike Glaesner.
Leading the way in the release division was Reel Hook Up with three blue marlin releases worth 1,800 points. Reel Hook Up is owned by Michael Carter and captained by Stuart Lackey.
Two other boats released two blue marlin each and earned 1,200 points — Home Run, owned by Steve Mungo and captained by Grant Bentley, and Bench Mark, owned by Stephen Davis and captained by Bobby Garmany.
In addition to the 19 blue marlin that were caught, anglers also released two white marlin and three sailfish.
Participants in the Governor’s Cup are allowed to fish two out of three days, captain’s choice, from Thursday-Saturday and 60 of the 65 boats used
Thursday as one of their two fish days.