South Carolina's Frank Martin gets commitment from guard with NBA pedigree

South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin has received a commitment from Devin Carter, whose father Anthony Carter is a former NBA guard and current Director of Player Development for the Miami Heat.

Carter, a 6-4 guard from Duval, Fla., chose the Gamecocks over offers from Cal, East Carolina, DePaul, Georgia Tech, Richmond, College of Charleston and others.

USC currently does not have a scholarship available, so Carter plans to attend Brewster Academy in New Hampshire. The prep school season also will give him extra time to recover from shoulder (labrum) surgery.

Carter said Martin and assistant coach Chuck Martin recruited him hard from the outset and that’s a big reason he decided to go with the Gamecocks.

“The relationship with coach Chuck Martin and coach Frank Martin,” said Carter. “Frank Martin came down to watch me work out privately, and then Chuck Martin came to watch the team practice not too long after that. They’ve always been in contact with me. And the style of play, their coaching style. I like they way they play the game, and I like how all their guards are lengthy and long, and it fits me.”

Carter averaged 30 points per game for each of the last two seasons. He has watched the Gamecocks closely and believes his game will fit in nicely with what they do.

“I think that everything that I have is what they are looking for,” Carter said. "Scoring ... That’s my number one trait I’d say. Number two is probably my playmaking abilities. I know how to find teammates, find the open guys, get everybody involved.”

Jorge Fernandez coaches Carter at Doral Academy and said the Gamecocks are getting an offensive ace. “He can put the ball in the basket,” Fernandez said. “He’s been great to coach. He’s got good genes from his dad."

Carter is rated as a three-star prospect in the 247Sports composite and is ranked the No. 41 shooting guard in the country and the No. 18 prospect in Florida.

Four-star Ryan Mutombo (6-11) of Atlanta, son of former NBA star Dikembe Mutombo, was offered by Clemson. He’s ranked the No. 3 prospect in Georgia. Georgia Tech, Florida State, Florida, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Stanford, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech and Texas A&M are some of his other offers.

Clemson women’s guard Isis Lopez has transferred to UTEP. She played one season at Clemson and was limited by injuries. She is a native of Australia.

Football

Defensive end Korey Foreman, the nation’s No. 1 recruit in the 2021 class, decommitted from Clemson last week, saying he wanted to take other official visits once the in-person recruiting embargo is lifted.

The Tigers responded quickly by offering three other defensive ends after Foreman withdraw his pledge. One is four-star Keanu Koht of Vero Beach, Fla. He is the No. 16 weakside defensive end nationally. He named a top nine in March of Florida, LSU, Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Miami. He visited Georgia, Alabama, Auburn and Florida earlier this year, and has official visits set with Florida and Georgia in June. Texas also is a recent offer for him. Last season Koht had 42 tackles with 14.5 for loss and 8 sacks.

Another offer went out to four-star Monkell Goodwine of Fort Washington, Md. He previously named a top five of Maryland, Alabama, Texas A&M, LSU and Penn State.

And the Tigers offered four-star Dallas Turner of Fort Lauderdale. Some of his other offers are Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Stanford, LSU, Penn State, Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, Michigan and Texas A&M.

Defensive end Justus Boone of Sumter has been committed to Florida since late February, and is still committed.

“I’m still strong,” Boone said of his pledge. But he didn’t shut down his recruiting with that commitment, and he hasn’t done so yet.

“I’m still open with my recruiting,” Boone said. “I’m talking to Clemson, West Virginia, Tennessee, South Carolina and Arizona State.”

Clemson has been on and off with Boone. The Tigers have not offered but recently resumed communications through defensive tackles coach Todd Bates.

The Gamecocks were the first to offer Boone, and despite the Florida pledge, USC coach Will Muschamp and his staff have not let up.

“I’ve really been talking to a lot of different coaches,” Boone said. “Mainly Coach Muschamp and the D-line coach. They are telling me they want me there, just really recruiting me.”

Boone has taken unofficial visits to USC, Clemson, Florida and Appalachian State. Some of his other offers are Georgia, Penn State, Oklahoma, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, North Carolina and Louisville. Boone is rated a three-star prospect in the 247Sports composite and is the No. 1-ranked prospect in South Carolina.

Linebacker Trenilyas Tatum of Jonesboro, Ga., is ready to start closing down his recruiting after naming a final three of USC, Tennessee and Georgia Tech.

“Yeah, I’m getting closer and closer every day,” Tatum said. “Every day that goes by I’m getting closer to my decision, sometime at the end of May, the beginning of June. About another month.”

Tatum had 91 tackles last season with 31 tackles for loss and 14 sacks. He’s ranked the 15th best middle linebacker in the country in the 247Sports composite.

Linebacker Damon Owens of Brentwood, Tenn., cut his list to six with USC in the group. The other five are Penn State, Tennessee, Wake Forest, Kentucky and Louisville. All like him as a linebacker except for Penn State, which sees him as a safety.

Owens is rated as a three-star prospect in the 247Sports composite and ranked the No. 57 outside linebacker in the country. He’s also ranked as the No. 23 prospect in Tennessee.

Muschamp has his eyes on another plum prospect in North Carolina. Multi-skilled, multi-sport athlete Breon Pass of Reidsville can play anywhere on the field and is also hoping to play basketball in college.

Muschamp is communicating heavily with Pass hoping to intercept him from the likes of Mack Brown at North Carolina and others.

“They are at the top of my list right now, we’ve been texting about every day,” Pass said. “Me and Coach Muschamp have been texting every day mid-morning. We’ve been keeping in contact over the time. He wants me there very bad. I can come in and make a big impact to their team."

Pass can run and catch the ball. He also plays defensive back. He said USC likes him as a receiver. Last season Pass caught 42 passes for 752 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also rushed for 208 yards and 2 scores. On defense, Pass had 23 tackles with 1 interception and 8 pass deflections.

Last basketball season he averaged 21 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists per game.

Other schools recruiting Pass include North Carolina, N.C. State, Wake Forest, Duke, East Carolina and Tennessee. He is undecided on which sport he plans to pursue in college, of if he’ll try to play both.

Clemson has been working two quarterbacks for the 2021 class, five-star Caleb Williams of Washington, D.C., and four-star Christian Veilleux of Ontario.

Williams has Clemson in his final five. Veilleux has the Tigers in his final four.

Many national recruiting analysts are pushing the idea of Williams to Oklahoma. Veilleux has Duke, Penn State and Tennessee in his short list along with Clemson, and he’s within a few weeks, possibly, of making his decision.

USC did not drag out its recruitment of linebacker Danny Stutsman of Winter Garden, Fla., before offering him. A review of the film, some social media contact and phone calls, and Muschamp was ready to put his name on the offer board. Probably a wise decision considering Stutsman carries a three-star projection in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked the 39th best outside linebacker in the country.

“It was kind of a fast process compared to some of the other offers I’ve got,” Stutsman said. “Two weeks prior a recruiting assistant followed me on Twitter and asked for my information and got to know me. Then more and more coaches started to follow me and got to know me real good. The head coach called me and he said can we get on the phone tomorrow. I called him and he told me the news. He liked my character, liked my film, liked who I was and threw up an offer.”

Last season Stutsman totaled 110 tackles, including 19 for loss and 3 sacks. He also deflected 4 passes, caused 2 fumbles and blocked 2 punts. On offense, he rushed for 202 yards on just 30 carries, and he caught 44 passes for 891 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Some of Stutsman’s other offers are Kentucky, Mississippi, Kansas State, Texas A&M, Illinois, Baylor, Oklahoma, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, N.C. State, Oklahoma State and Nebraska.

Clemson has made four-star defensive tackle Payton Page of Greensboro, N.C., the total focus for that position in the 2021 class. He is the only offered defensive tackle on the Tigers’ board at this point. Page has a final three of Clemson, North Carolina and Tennessee.

Running back Will Shipley of Weddington, N.C., reportedly is getting closer on his decision and has Clemson and Notre Dame out front ahead of North Carolina, Stanford, Duke and Northwestern. Shipley is ranked the No. 20 overall player in the country and No. 1 all-purpose back nationally per the 247Sports Composite.

Clemson and USC are in the top 8 with four-star defensive end Zaire Patterson of Winston-Salem. The others are North Carolina, Alabama, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Georgia and Notre Dame.

Defensive end Jahvaree Ritzie of Kernersville, N.C., named a top five of USC, North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Ohio State.