COLUMBIA — Folks cheering the Milwaukee Brewers’ postseason pitching strategy would do well to check out Founders Park this season.
Mark Kingston probably wouldn’t start one guy just to get the other coach to alter his lineup, but the term “starting pitcher” may be redefined at South Carolina.
“Maybe we don’t have guys that could give you seven, eight, nine innings on a given day, but we have a lot of guys that can get you three innings very effectively,” the Gamecocks’ coach said last week. “It’s just going to be a matter of mixing and matching the best recipe.”
USC finished its fall practice session Saturday as a team that’s lost almost as much as it’s gained. It was already going to be a different-looking pitching staff because the Gamecocks had so much taken by graduation and the draft.
Now? It may be hard to keep score because there are only four lines on the sheet for pitchers, and USC may use substantially more than that game to game.
“I think you’ll see maybe, more of us doing where a guy goes through the lineup maybe once or twice,” Kingston said, “And then hand it off to a next guy who will be 100 percent and can do the same thing.”
The Gamecocks lost Logan Chapman, Julian Bosnic and Graham Lawson to Tommy John surgery this fall. In addition, John Gilreath came down with mononucleosis and had to miss much of the work, meaning he’ll be behind once the season arrives.
USC has a couple of questions answered, in that sophomore Carmen Mlodzinski will be a weekend starter and Sawyer Bridges will probably anchor the back end after recording five saves last season.
They also have four returnees who threw at least 19 innings last season, led by 38 from Ridge Chapman, who will play a big role out of the bullpen this year.
After them are 10 rookies, perhaps not true freshmen but pitchers who didn’t pitch at USC last year.
The Brewers stunned the world when they started Wade Miley in a playoff game, only to pull him after five pitches in a pre-determined plan. The “opener” is a rare strategy and can be used to throw off the opponent, as Milwaukee did when Los Angeles started seven right-handed hitters against the left-handed Miley, only to see right-handed Brandon Woodruff relieve after an opening walk.
USC won’t do it to do that. The Gamecocks are simply trying to find the best pitcher for that batter, and see how long he can go.
Kingston said the Gamecocks wouldn’t use just the “opener,” but made it clear that with no known starters outside of Mlodzinski, USC will have plenty of WD-40 on hand for the bullpen gate.
“We have a lot of guys in that spot where they could conceivably start for you but they also could be really good in the back of the bullpen,” he said. “Lot of time to figure that stuff out.”
And time to line up more sponsors for the P.A. announcing every new pitcher. That stands to be very profitable this season.