South Carolina women's coaching staff reeling in another prized recruiting class

COLUMBIA — Recruiting is like the half-court shots Dawn Staley chucks at the backboard after every practice. Sometimes they drop, but most don’t.
She’s swished quite a few lately.
“You have to pivot a lot. And it’s not just pivoting from the direction the conversation goes, because it goes a lot of different places,” South Carolina's women's basketball coach said. “We go through those periods where I’m not always the optimist; sometimes I think we’re wasting our time. Sometimes I want to cut our losses, and I would say 99.9 percent of the time, our assistant coaches talk me off the cliff. Because sometimes I just feel like it’s not going to happen.”
Staley is feeling awfully chipper these days. Three of the best recruits in the country — Saniya Rivers, Sania Feagin and Bree Hall — pledged to USC last week, making official what Staley teased with a series of tweets in the days before. There’s still one more commitment who hasn’t publicly announced, meaning that a group already boasting ESPNW’s No. 3, 6 and 26 prospects will somehow get better.
Staley can’t discuss recruits by name until they sign a letter of intent, but her path toward landing the class is nearly the same as what landed the nation’s No. 1 class for 2019 and the No. 2 class for 2014. Having an elite program certainly helps, and there aren’t many who have done what the Gamecocks have done the past seven years.
But having a relentless group of assistant coaches around Staley is the key, and who she gives most of the credit when recruits are signed, sealed and delivered.
“I’m not very patient when it comes to this, but they are,” Staley said. “They’re real good with just knowing the pulse of each recruit.”
The big board with recruits’ names for each of the next few classes is in the Gamecocks’ offices. Players are listed not by their recruiting rankings, but by how well the preliminary contact has gone.
“Especially when you have top recruits that we’re going after, it has to be divided, because you have to put in a lot of time with them,” Staley said. “(The assistants) say who they want, because they know the response they’re getting from certain recruits.”
Assistant coach Jolette Law led the pursuit of Brea Beal last season. Fred Chmiel took Aliyah Boston. Associate head coach Lisa Boyer was the one mostly on Laeticia Amihere.
Staley was in touch with all of the players throughout, and helping Law with Zia Cooke and Olivia Thompson. The five comprised last year’s top-ranked class.
“You want everybody’s best effort. Everybody’s got to be involved,” Boyer said last year. “Dawn has to do the lion’s share when it gets down to the nitty-gritty. At that point, when it gets tense, you’re just trying to keep the circle tight.”
Staley was used to changing tactics at a moment’s notice when she was carving her career as one of the best point guards to ever play. All the game plans on Earth don’t help when the opponent does something no one expected.
Recruiting is dealing with teenage players who are all being told they’re the belles of the next great class for any one of the country’s basketball powerhouses. There are numerous adjustments, such as when to bring players in for official visits, and who to bring with them.
Boston and last year’s top overall recruit, Haley Jones, visited USC together due to their close friendship. Cooke came in with Jordan Horston (No. 2) and Rickea Jackson (No. 5).
USC wanted all five but knew it wouldn’t be that lucky. Players want to be assured of playing time, and while nothing is ever promised, they could all read USC’s returning depth chart.
Jones chose Stanford, Horston picked Tennessee and Jackson went to Mississippi State. The Gamecocks got Boston (No. 3) and Cooke (No. 4), and started them alongside Beal for every game last year.
There were good feelings about all of them during the process. But there weren’t confirmations until they did their official commitment ceremonies.
“Even when Aliyah called, it sounded like she was letting us down easy. I don’t think she meant to do it that way, but all of a sudden, ‘I’ve decided to come to the University of South Carolina,’ and we just went nuts,” Chmiel said last year. “It sounded like a breakup at first!”
With three freshmen playing such huge roles in a 32-1 SEC championship season that saw the Gamecocks end the year ranked No. 1, USC’s 2020 class was comprised of one player. Eniya Russell, the No. 43 player in the country, will be in Columbia this season.
Next year’s class needed to be larger due to the Class of 2019 set to be juniors in the 2021-22 season. Rivers, Feagin, Hall and the mystery pledge stand to keep building on the foundation Staley laid long ago.
She won’t stop there. The Classes of 2022, 2023 and on beckon.
“I try to get all of them at least once a week, on the phone or Facetime or Zoom. And the assistant coaches are pretty much texting them and checking in with them, then we have the weekly recruiting meeting where we talk about everybody we communicate with,” Staley said. “With this particular class, it’s been spread out over all the coaches. We’re landing four, and basically, all four coaches had a hand in each one of them.”