COLUMBIA — South Carolina won the game, and any stagnation could reasonably be blamed on a week off. Coach Dawn Staley mentioned Sunday that she didn’t like having so much downtime, and the team responded with practice periods of brilliance followed by practice periods of awful.
The No. 16 Gamecocks pulled away from SEC cellar-dweller Vanderbilt on Monday 80-69 after trailing two at halftime. They remained all by themselves in second place in the league heading into what should be a nail-biting rivalry game at Kentucky on Thursday.
It was a win, and nobody feels badly about a win.
The issues? Same thing Staley has said all year.
They’re a work in progress.
“I just thought we rushed, we didn’t have any rebounding when we shot the ball. Probably a little bit of too much one-on-one play,” Staley said. “Our second quarter shot us in the foot.”
Four scored in double figures and junior point guard Ty Harris took over in the third quarter, turning that halftime deficit into a lead USC wouldn’t relinquish. The Gamecocks had 50 points in the paint, crushed the Commodores on the break and scored a trim 20 points off 19 turnovers.
A whole lot to like. And some not to like.
USC allowed a 12-0 run to get in that hole, aided by 11 missed shots and not scoring a point for over five minutes. The Gamecocks only pulled away when Vandy’s leading scorer, LeaLea Carter, missed the last half of the third quarter when she got tangled under the basket.
“When we subbed in the first half, we lost that battle,” Staley said.
Trending up
* The Gamecocks figured out how to attack the zone, which was by running past it before it got set up. Harris and Te’a Cooper led the charge, driving to the rim and forcing the Commodores’ bigs to try and contain them.
They were each in double figures, as were Alexis Jennings and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, whose jumper is proving more and more difficult to guard. “I’m very confident in my jump shot,” she said. “Just me knowing, even when I’m missing, just keep shooting because eventually it will fall.”
* Staley mentioned that an immediate goal was to get Cooper scoring as well at home as she does on the road. Cooper led the Gamecocks with 18 points, although she was a mere 8-of-19 shooting from the field.
“I couldn’t get it going in CLA for a minute,” Cooper said. “I just had to do what I do in away games, and it worked for me.”
She was aggressive in the paint and tried to be dazzling a few times. But a couple of her sizzling passes from the high to low post were turned over.
* Freshman Victaria Saxton played 13 minutes and yanked down a team-high eight rebounds. She got the first call because she was doing the best job defensively against Vandy’s Mariella Fasoula (16 points).
Trending down
* When the Gamecocks go fast, they’re fine. When they stand on offense, passing the ball around the perimeter and waiting for an open shot, they’re not.
“I think we attacked it as much as we could. We weren’t getting really too much foul calls,” Cooper said. “Second half, we came out and had a lot better energy.”
* Carter went down in a heap with Herbert Harrigan and Cooper under the basket. She was the only one who stayed down.
The Gamecocks extended their lead from five to 11 points with her out, and while she returned, the game was over. The what-if of if she never got hurt will be unanswered.
One in, one out
Charleston’s Elysa Wesolek dressed after missing the last seven games with a high ankle sprain. She played three minutes with one rebound.
Sophomore Bianca Jackson was out with a muscle strain. She should be fine for Thursday.
Coming up
The Gamecocks are at No. 19 Kentucky on Thursday.