COLUMBIA – South Carolina outlasted Alabama 62-59 Sunday at Colonial Life Arena to improve to 2-0 in the SEC.
Mikiah Herbert Harrigan swished an 18-footer after Alabama took its first lead with less than a minute to play, then Te’a Cooper stole a ball and made one free throw. Cooper stole a ball on the next possession as well and Bianca Cuevas-Moore to give USC a three-point lead.
On Alabama’s last pass, Cooper swooped from midcourt and stole that one, too.
A complete story will be posted shortly.