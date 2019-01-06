Cooper

South Carolina is 2-0 in the SEC almost exclusively due to Te'a Cooper. AP/Sean Rayford

COLUMBIA – South Carolina outlasted Alabama 62-59 Sunday at Colonial Life Arena to improve to 2-0 in the SEC.

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan swished an 18-footer after Alabama took its first lead with less than a minute to play, then Te’a Cooper stole a ball and made one free throw. Cooper stole a ball on the next possession as well and Bianca Cuevas-Moore to give USC a three-point lead.

On Alabama’s last pass, Cooper swooped from midcourt and stole that one, too.

