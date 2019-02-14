COLUMBIA — Even after 23 games, it was necessary to belabor the point.
Spots are earned, not given. So when the veteran-laden starting five had three turnovers and no points in the first two minutes of Thursday’s 65-57 win over Georgia, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley had no reservations about yanking every one of them and installing her backups.
Led by freshman Destanni Henderson, the subs ripped an 11-0 run and the No. 12 Gamecocks (18-6, 10-1 SEC) held on. Henderson wound up with a team-high 14 points … and even got three rebounds despite being the shortest player on the floor most of the time.
Now the question. Should the subs become starters?
The Gamecocks didn’t get much from their first five Thursday and it took Georgia tying the score with 6:49 to play to get Henderson back in the game. She and Victaria Saxton took over, as they did in a win at Arkansas last week, to clinch the victory.
A complete story will be posted shortly.