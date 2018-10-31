COLUMBIA — South Carolina will begin the new season in a familiar spot.
The Gamecocks checked in at No. 10 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25, where Dawn Staley's program has been a mainstay the past five years. It's the 90th straight week USC has been in the Top 10.
USC's non-conference schedule includes games at No. 2 Connecticut and No. 21 Duke, and home games against No. 4 Baylor and No. 9 Maryland. The Gamecocks could also play No. 1 Notre Dame and No. 8 Oregon State at a Thanksgiving tournament in Vancouver.
In the SEC, USC is at No. 20 Texas A&M and No. 11 Tennessee, hosts No. 16 Missouri and No. 14 Georgia and has a home-and-home series with No. 6 Mississippi State.
USC begins the season on Nov. 11 but will host Lander in its only exhibition game at 7 p.m. Friday.