South Carolina coach Dawn Staley, seen here during an NCAA tournament game last season, will start the new season with her Gamecocks ranked No. 10. File/AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

COLUMBIA — South Carolina will begin the new season in a familiar spot.

The Gamecocks checked in at No. 10 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25, where Dawn Staley's program has been a mainstay the past five years. It's the 90th straight week USC has been in the Top 10. 

USC's non-conference schedule includes games at No. 2 Connecticut and No. 21 Duke, and home games against No. 4 Baylor and No. 9 Maryland. The Gamecocks could also play No. 1 Notre Dame and No. 8 Oregon State at a Thanksgiving tournament in Vancouver.

In the SEC, USC is at No. 20 Texas A&M and No. 11 Tennessee, hosts No. 16 Missouri and No. 14 Georgia and has a home-and-home series with No. 6 Mississippi State.

USC begins the season on Nov. 11 but will host Lander in its only exhibition game at 7 p.m. Friday. 

 

