COLUMBIA — South Carolina isn’t the only team carrying the Palmetto State flag into the NCAA tournament.
The No. 15 Gamecocks received their expected eighth straight NCAA tournament appearance Monday but also welcomed some in-state company. Clemson, resurgent under first-year coach Amanda Butler, made the 64-team field for the first time since 2002.
USC (21-9) got its wishes granted by being placed in the Greensboro, N.C., Regional, the same spot from where it advanced to Dawn Staley’s first Final Four in 2015. The Gamecocks will “host” their own four-team pod at Charlotte’s Halton Arena (Columbia’s Colonial Life Arena is hosting the NCAA men’s tournament this weekend) and begin it by playing No. 13 seed Belmont at 1:45 p.m. on Friday.
Five-seed Florida State and 12-seed Bucknell fill out the pod. The nine-seed Tigers (19-12) were sent to Starkville, Miss., in the Portland, Ore., Regional, where they will play eight-seed South Dakota on Friday.
Top seed Mississippi State and 16-seed Southern await the winner of Clemson-South Dakota.
The Gamecocks earned a four-seed in the tournament, a first-game SEC tournament loss likely benefiting them although it cost USC a shot at an unprecedented fifth straight tournament championship. Before the SEC tournament, USC was considered a third seed and projected to be sent to Portland, Ore., should it make the Sweet 16.
Instead, they have the chance to play up to four games in front of a heavily garnet-and-black fan base, which will doubtless grab all the tickets it can for two games within 90 minutes of Columbia and two more within three hours.
Clemson posted its first winning season in 15 years as Butler re-energized a team that had suffered since longtime coach Jim Davis was forced out in 2005. A staple of the NCAA tournament under Davis, the Tigers became one of the worst programs in the ACC after he left.
Butler, a year after being fired at Florida, found a group of players eager for success and willing to buy in to whatever she wanted. Clemson made its living on defense, improved by eight wins from last year in conference and overall play and Butler was named ACC Coach of the Year.