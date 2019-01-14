COLUMBIA — The South Carolina women's team had another jump in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after winning both its games last week.
USC rose six spots to No. 15.
The Gamecocks (12-4, 4-0 SEC) have won eight straight and are one of two undefeated teams in SEC play. USC takes on No. 7 Mississippi State in Starkville on Thursday, its only game this week.
The Clemson women's team received three votes in the poll after winning back-to-back road games last week.
The USC men's team, after beginning league play 3-0 and on a four-game winning streak, received six votes in this week's AP Top 25. It's the first time the Gamecocks have received votes in the poll since the week of Nov. 13, 2017, the first poll of last season.
ASSOCIATED PRESS WOMEN'S TOP 25
1. Notre Dame
2. Baylor
3. Connecticut
4. Louisville
5. Oregon
6. Stanford
7. Mississippi State
8. N.C. State
9. Maryland
10. Oregon State
11. Texas
12. Syracuse
13. Gonzaga
14. Marquette
15. South Carolina
16. Kentucky
17. Michigan State
18. Iowa State
19. Arizona State
20. Rutgers
21. Tennessee
22. Iowa
23. Minnesota
24. DePaul
25. Indiana
Others receiving votes: Florida State 54, Utah 36, Butler 20, Texas A&M 20, Missouri 19, California 17, Georgia 17, Central Michigan 12, Drake 9, South Dakota 7, Auburn 4, UCF 4, Clemson 3, Purdue 3, Arizona 1
CLONINGER'S WOMEN'S TOP 25
1. Baylor
2. Connecticut
3. Notre Dame
4. Louisville
5. Oregon
6. Mississippi State
7. Stanford
8. N.C. State
9. Syracuse
10. Oregon State
11. Maryland
12. Texas
13. Gonzaga
14. South Carolina
15. Marquette
16. Michigan State
17. Minnesota
18. Iowa
19. Kentucky
20. Rutgers
21. Arizona State
22. DePaul
23. Iowa State
24. Tennessee
25. South Dakota
ASSOCIATED PRESS MEN'S TOP 25
1. Duke
2. Michigan
3. Tennessee
4. Virginia
5. Gonzaga
6. Michigan State
7. Kansas
8. Texas Tech
9. Virginia Tech
10. Nevada
11. Florida State
12. Kentucky
13. North Carolina
14. Auburn
15. Marquette
16. Buffalo
17. N.C. State
18. Ole Miss
19. Maryland
20. Oklahoma
21. Houston
22. Villanova
23. Iowa
24. Mississippi State
25. Indiana
Others receiving votes: Louisville 112, Nebraska 36, Ohio State 34, Wisconsin 31, Iowa State 20, UCF 17, Purdue 16, Kansas St 14, St. John's 12, TCU 12, Murray State 9, Washington 8, Arizona 8, LSU 7, Seton Hall 6, South Carolina 6, Temple 5, Minnesota 3, Wofford 2, Cincinnati 2, Florida 1, Hofstra 1
CLONINGER'S MEN'S TOP 25
1. Tennessee
2. Duke
3. Virginia
4. Michigan
5. Gonzaga
6. Kansas
7. Virginia Tech
8. Michigan State
9. Texas Tech
10. Nevada
11. Florida State
12. Maryland
13. Ole Miss
14. Kentucky
15. North Carolina
16. Houston
17. N.C. State
18. Marquette
19. Buffalo
20. Auburn
21. Indiana
22. Villanova
23. Oklahoma
24. Louisville
25. Mississippi State