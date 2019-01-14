Grissett

South Carolina forward Lele Grissett is providing a punch off the bench for the Gamecocks, who have won eight straight games. File/Sean Rayford/AP

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina women's team had another jump in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after winning both its games last week. 

USC rose six spots to No. 15.

The Gamecocks (12-4, 4-0 SEC) have won eight straight and are one of two undefeated teams in SEC play. USC takes on No. 7 Mississippi State in Starkville on Thursday, its only game this week. 

The Clemson women's team received three votes in the poll after winning back-to-back road games last week. 

The USC men's team, after beginning league play 3-0 and on a four-game winning streak, received six votes in this week's AP Top 25. It's the first time the Gamecocks have received votes in the poll since the week of Nov. 13, 2017, the first poll of last season. 

ASSOCIATED PRESS WOMEN'S TOP 25

1. Notre Dame

2. Baylor

3. Connecticut

4. Louisville

5. Oregon

6. Stanford

7. Mississippi State

8. N.C. State

9. Maryland

10. Oregon State

11. Texas

12. Syracuse

13. Gonzaga

14. Marquette

15. South Carolina

16. Kentucky

17. Michigan State

18. Iowa State

19. Arizona State

20. Rutgers

21. Tennessee

22. Iowa

23. Minnesota

24. DePaul

25. Indiana

Others receiving votes: Florida State 54, Utah 36, Butler 20, Texas A&M 20, Missouri 19, California 17, Georgia 17, Central Michigan 12, Drake 9, South Dakota 7, Auburn 4, UCF 4, Clemson 3, Purdue 3, Arizona 1

CLONINGER'S WOMEN'S TOP 25

1. Baylor

2. Connecticut

3. Notre Dame

4. Louisville

5. Oregon

6. Mississippi State

7. Stanford

8. N.C. State

9. Syracuse

10. Oregon State

11. Maryland

12. Texas

13. Gonzaga

14. South Carolina

15. Marquette

16. Michigan State

17. Minnesota

18. Iowa

19. Kentucky

20. Rutgers

21. Arizona State

22. DePaul

23. Iowa State

24. Tennessee

25. South Dakota

ASSOCIATED PRESS MEN'S TOP 25

1. Duke

2. Michigan

3. Tennessee

4. Virginia

5. Gonzaga

6. Michigan State

7. Kansas

8. Texas Tech

9. Virginia Tech

10. Nevada

11. Florida State

12. Kentucky

13. North Carolina

14. Auburn

15. Marquette

16. Buffalo

17. N.C. State

18. Ole Miss

19. Maryland

20. Oklahoma

21. Houston

22. Villanova

23. Iowa

24. Mississippi State

25. Indiana

Others receiving votes: Louisville 112, Nebraska 36, Ohio State 34, Wisconsin 31, Iowa State 20, UCF 17, Purdue 16, Kansas St 14, St. John's 12, TCU 12, Murray State 9, Washington 8, Arizona 8, LSU 7, Seton Hall 6, South Carolina 6, Temple 5, Minnesota 3, Wofford 2, Cincinnati 2, Florida 1, Hofstra 1

CLONINGER'S MEN'S TOP 25

1. Tennessee

2. Duke

3. Virginia

4. Michigan

5. Gonzaga

6. Kansas

7. Virginia Tech

8. Michigan State

9. Texas Tech

10. Nevada

11. Florida State

12. Maryland

13. Ole Miss

14. Kentucky

15. North Carolina

16. Houston

17. N.C. State

18. Marquette

19. Buffalo

20. Auburn

21. Indiana

22. Villanova

23. Oklahoma

24. Louisville

25. Mississippi State

Follow David Cloninger on Twitter @DCPandC.

Tags