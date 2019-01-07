COLUMBIA — South Carolina rose two spots to No. 21 in Monday's Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll, the second rise for the Gamecocks in the past two weeks.
USC was 23rd last week and beat then-No. 21 Texas A&M, following with a three-point win over Alabama on Sunday. The Gamecocks take on Florida on Thursday and are at LSU on Sunday.
AP WOMEN'S TOP 25
1. Notre Dame
2. Louisville
3. Connecticut
4. Baylor
5. Oregon
6. Stanford
7. Mississippi State
8. N.C. State
9. Maryland
10. Oregon State
11. Texas
12. Syracuse
13. Tennessee
14. Gonzaga
15. Marquette
16. Kentucky
17. Iowa
18. Minnesota
19. Arizona State
20. Iowa State
21. South Carolina
22. Florida State
23. Michigan State
24. California
25. Indiana
Others receiving votes: Miami 44, Rutgers 41, Missouri 39, DePaul 23, Texas A&M 8, South Dakota 5, Central Michigan 3, Utah 2, Butler 2, Drake 2, Ohio 2, Virginia Tech 1, UCF 1
CLONINGER'S WOMEN'S TOP 25
1. Louisville
2. Baylor
3. Connecticut
4. Notre Dame
5. Oregon
6. Mississippi State
7. Stanford
8. N.C. State
9. Syracuse
10. Oregon State
11. Maryland
12. Texas
13. Tennessee
14. Minnesota
15. Iowa
16. Gonzaga
17. South Carolina
18. Kentucky
19. California
20. Arizona State
21. Miami
22. Iowa State
23. Florida State
24. Marquette
25. Indiana
AP MEN'S TOP 25
1. Duke
2. Michigan
3. Tennessee
4. Virginia
5. Gonzaga
6. Michigan State
7. Kansas
8. Texas Tech
9. Virginia Tech
10. Nevada
11. Auburn
12. North Carolina
13. Florida State
14. Mississippi State
15. N.C. State
16. Ohio State
17. Houston
18. Kentucky
19. Buffalo
20. Iowa State
21. Marquette
22. Indiana
23. Oklahoma
24. St. John's
25. TCU
Others receiving votes: Villanova 56, Wisconsin 45, Iowa 40, Minnesota 23, Purdue 20, Nebraska 15, Maryland 14, Seton Hall 14, Alabama 7, UCF 6, Louisville 3, Texas 2, Arizona State 1, Florida 1, North Texas 1
CLONINGER'S MEN'S TOP 25
1. Tennessee
2. Duke
3. Virginia
4. Michigan
5. Gonzaga
6. Kansas
7. Virginia Tech
8. Michigan State
9. Texas Tech
10. Florida State
11. Nevada
12. Ohio State
13. Mississippi State
14. North Carolina
15. Houston
16. N.C. State
17. Auburn
18. Kentucky
19. Buffalo
20. Indiana
21. St. John’s
22. Iowa State
23. Marquette
24. Oklahoma
25. TCU