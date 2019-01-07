Gamecocks

Ty Harris and the Gamecocks are off to a 2-0 SEC start. Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA

COLUMBIA — South Carolina rose two spots to No. 21 in Monday's Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll, the second rise for the Gamecocks in the past two weeks. 

USC was 23rd last week and beat then-No. 21 Texas A&M, following with a three-point win over Alabama on Sunday. The Gamecocks take on Florida on Thursday and are at LSU on Sunday. 

AP WOMEN'S TOP 25

1. Notre Dame

2. Louisville

3. Connecticut

4. Baylor

5. Oregon

6. Stanford

7. Mississippi State

8. N.C. State

9. Maryland

10. Oregon State

11. Texas

12. Syracuse

13. Tennessee

14. Gonzaga

15. Marquette

16. Kentucky

17. Iowa

18. Minnesota

19. Arizona State

20. Iowa State

21. South Carolina

22. Florida State

23. Michigan State

24. California

25. Indiana

Others receiving votes: Miami 44, Rutgers 41, Missouri 39, DePaul 23, Texas A&M 8, South Dakota 5, Central Michigan 3, Utah 2, Butler 2, Drake 2, Ohio 2, Virginia Tech 1, UCF 1

CLONINGER'S WOMEN'S TOP 25

1. Louisville

2. Baylor

3. Connecticut

4. Notre Dame

5. Oregon

6. Mississippi State

7. Stanford

8. N.C. State

9. Syracuse

10. Oregon State

11. Maryland

12. Texas

13. Tennessee

14. Minnesota

15. Iowa

16. Gonzaga

17. South Carolina

18. Kentucky

19. California

20. Arizona State

21. Miami

22. Iowa State

23. Florida State

24. Marquette

25. Indiana

AP MEN'S TOP 25

1. Duke

2. Michigan

3. Tennessee

4. Virginia

5. Gonzaga

6. Michigan State

7. Kansas

8. Texas Tech

9. Virginia Tech

10. Nevada

11. Auburn

12. North Carolina

13. Florida State

14. Mississippi State

15. N.C. State

16. Ohio State

17. Houston

18. Kentucky

19. Buffalo

20. Iowa State

21. Marquette

22. Indiana

23. Oklahoma

24. St. John's

25. TCU

Others receiving votes: Villanova 56, Wisconsin 45, Iowa 40, Minnesota 23, Purdue 20, Nebraska 15, Maryland 14, Seton Hall 14, Alabama 7, UCF 6, Louisville 3, Texas 2, Arizona State 1, Florida 1, North Texas 1

CLONINGER'S MEN'S TOP 25

1. Tennessee

2. Duke

3. Virginia

4. Michigan

5. Gonzaga

6. Kansas

7. Virginia Tech

8. Michigan State

9. Texas Tech

10. Florida State

11. Nevada

12. Ohio State

13. Mississippi State

14. North Carolina

15. Houston

16. N.C. State

17. Auburn

18. Kentucky

19. Buffalo

20. Indiana

21. St. John’s

22. Iowa State

23. Marquette

24. Oklahoma

25. TCU

