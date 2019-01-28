COLUMBIA — South Carolina rose three spots in Monday's Associated Press Top 25, hours before the Gamecocks were set to tip off against Vanderbilt.
USC, which has been idle for a week after beating then-No. 25 Missouri, is ranked 16th this week.
The Clemson women's team continued to receive votes, although its total dropped to two.
ASSOCIATED PRESS WOMEN'S TOP 25
1. Baylor
2. Connecticut
3. Louisville
4. Oregon
5. Notre Dame
6. Mississippi State
7. N.C. State
8. Stanford
9. Oregon
10. Marquette
11. Maryland
12. Texas
13. Iowa
14. Utah
15. Gonzaga
16. South Carolina
17. Rutgers
18. Syracuse
19. Kentucky
20. Texas A&M
21. Arizona State
22. Michigan State
23. Iowa State
24. Florida State
25. Brigham Young
Others receiving votes: Miami 34; Drake 30; South Dakota 10; Missouri 7; DePaul 7; New Mexico 4; California 2; Clemson 2; Rice 1; UCF 1; Minnesota 1
CLONINGER'S WOMEN'S TOP 25
1. Baylor
2. Connecticut
3. Louisville
4. Oregon
5. Notre Dame
6. Mississippi State
7. N.C. State
8. Stanford
9. Marquette
10. Oregon State
11. Maryland
12. Texas
13. Syracuse
14. Gonzaga
15. South Carolina
16. Iowa
17. Kentucky
18. Rutgers
19. Michigan State
20. Utah
21. Arizona State
22. Florida State
23. Texas A&M
24. Iowa State
25. South Dakota
ASSOCIATED PRESS MEN'S TOP 25
1. Tennessee
2. Duke
3. Virginia
4. Gonzaga
5. Michigan
6. Michigan State
7. Kentucky
8. Nevada
9. North Carolina
10. Marquette
11. Kansas
12. Virginia Tech
13. Houston
14. Villanova
15. Louisville
16. Texas Tech
17. Purdue
18. Buffalo
19. LSU
20. Iowa State
21. Maryland
22. Mississippi State
23. N.C. State
24. Wisconsin
25. Florida State
Others receiving votes: Auburn 85, Cincinnati 76, Washington 75, Kansas State 73, Oklahoma 41, Iowa 28, Wofford 10, Hofstra 9, TCU 7, Mississippi 7, Nebraska 6, Davidson 5, Syracuse 3, Minnesota 1
CLONINGER'S MEN'S TOP 25
1. Tennessee
2. Gonzaga
3. Duke
4. Virginia
5. Michigan
6. Kentucky
7. Michigan State
8. Nevada
9. North Carolina
10. Virginia Tech
11. Kansas
12. Houston
13. Marquette
14. Texas Tech
15. Maryland
16. Villanova
17. Louisville
18. Buffalo
19. LSU
20. N.C. State
21. Purdue
22. Mississippi State
23. Cincinnati
24. Iowa State
25. Wisconsin