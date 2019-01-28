dawn (copy)

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley and her Gamecocks play Vanderbilt on Monday night. File/Travis Bell/Sideline Carolina

COLUMBIA — South Carolina rose three spots in Monday's Associated Press Top 25, hours before the Gamecocks were set to tip off against Vanderbilt. 

USC, which has been idle for a week after beating then-No. 25 Missouri, is ranked 16th this week. 

The Clemson women's team continued to receive votes, although its total dropped to two. 

ASSOCIATED PRESS WOMEN'S TOP 25

1. Baylor

2. Connecticut

3. Louisville

4. Oregon

5. Notre Dame

6. Mississippi State

7. N.C. State

8. Stanford

9. Oregon

10. Marquette

11. Maryland

12. Texas

13. Iowa

14. Utah

15. Gonzaga

16. South Carolina

17. Rutgers

18. Syracuse

19. Kentucky

20. Texas A&M

21. Arizona State

22. Michigan State

23. Iowa State

24. Florida State

25. Brigham Young

Others receiving votes: Miami 34; Drake 30; South Dakota 10; Missouri 7; DePaul 7; New Mexico 4; California 2; Clemson 2; Rice 1; UCF 1; Minnesota 1

CLONINGER'S WOMEN'S TOP 25

1. Baylor

2. Connecticut

3. Louisville

4. Oregon

5. Notre Dame

6. Mississippi State

7. N.C. State

8. Stanford

9. Marquette

10. Oregon State

11. Maryland

12. Texas

13. Syracuse

14. Gonzaga

15. South Carolina

16. Iowa

17. Kentucky

18. Rutgers

19. Michigan State

20. Utah

21. Arizona State

22. Florida State

23. Texas A&M

24. Iowa State

25. South Dakota

ASSOCIATED PRESS MEN'S TOP 25

1. Tennessee

2. Duke

3. Virginia

4. Gonzaga

5. Michigan

6. Michigan State

7. Kentucky

8. Nevada

9. North Carolina

10. Marquette

11. Kansas

12. Virginia Tech

13. Houston

14. Villanova

15. Louisville

16. Texas Tech

17. Purdue

18. Buffalo

19. LSU

20. Iowa State

21. Maryland

22. Mississippi State

23. N.C. State

24. Wisconsin

25. Florida State

Others receiving votes: Auburn 85, Cincinnati 76, Washington 75, Kansas State 73, Oklahoma 41, Iowa 28, Wofford 10, Hofstra 9, TCU 7, Mississippi 7, Nebraska 6, Davidson 5, Syracuse 3, Minnesota 1

CLONINGER'S MEN'S TOP 25

1. Tennessee

2. Gonzaga

3. Duke

4. Virginia

5. Michigan

6. Kentucky

7. Michigan State

8. Nevada

9. North Carolina

10. Virginia Tech

11. Kansas

12. Houston

13. Marquette

14. Texas Tech

15. Maryland

16. Villanova

17. Louisville

18. Buffalo

19. LSU

20. N.C. State

21. Purdue

22. Mississippi State

23. Cincinnati

24. Iowa State

25. Wisconsin

