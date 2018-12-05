COLUMBIA – “Our outside shooting isn’t where it needs to be, but we’re not giving up on the outside shooting,” coach Dawn Staley said.
No. No, they’re not.
South Carolina scorched a season-high 14 3-pointers in an 80-50 romp over Appalachian State on Wednesday, taking the pressure off a struggling post game. Entering the game knowing they may have a hard time fighting off the Mountaineers for rebounds, the No. 22 Gamecocks (5-4) made it simple.
No need for rebounds or second chances if the ball is soaring over Appalachian’s zone defense and bottoming the net. USC passed its previous season-high (11) with 12 3s in just the first half.
