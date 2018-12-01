COLUMBIA — Height isn’t everything. South Carolina knew that when it had the kind of height that No. 4 Baylor features.
Sunday, the Gamecocks will try to exploit the weaknesses that having a dominant post game expose — namely, speed.
“There are things that you give up against this team,” USC coach Dawn Staley said Friday. “The way that they command the paint, most teams give up outside shooting. We’ll probably be one and the same in doing that.”
The No. 18 Gamecocks finish the last of a brutally tough stretch Sunday when the Lady Bears visit for the Big 12/SEC Challenge. As usual, Baylor (6-0) is one of the country’s top teams and as usual, they have All-American candidates in 6-foot-7 center Kalani Brown and 6-4 forward Lauren Cox.
Staley looked at it like the Gamecocks’ three-year period where they could throw 6-4 Alaina Coates and 6-5 A’ja Wilson at opponents. It was pick-your-poison: Zone the bigs and leave open perimeters for shooting guards, or try to man them up with players that probably weren’t nearly as tall or stocky as what USC had.
That combo won a lot of games, as Baylor does and has done. But the Gamecocks have been at their best this year when playing to their strengths.
They can run. They can hurt teams in transition. They can flash to the basket.
Staley says they’ll be a good 3-point shooting team because they have to be, but USC is barely clearing 30 percent in its first seven games. Yet if USC’s guards can get out and run, letting Baylor’s posts catch up if they can, that’s a sizable advantage.
“I think it’ll be a big challenge, but it’s nothing that we can’t handle,” forward Alexis Jennings said. “We need to be able to speed them up a bit. They’re a lot taller than Maryland and a lot more aggressive.”
Leading scorer Te’a Cooper is OK after getting dinged up against Dayton, and Ty Harris is coming off a 24-point performance where she was at her best, utilizing her ability to shoot mid-paint and knock it high off the window for a bucket. That would come in handy against the Bears’ height, and the Gamecocks will need to concentrate on the high-percentage shots.
The way Baylor rebounds, there won’t be a lot of second chances.
“They’re a team that’s going to challenge us in a lot of areas,” Staley said. “Rebounding is one of them, because if you look at the percentage of defensive rebounds and offensive rebounds, the number is very, very intimidating, but we got to play the game.”
Baylor averages just under 50 rebounds per game. Even as Staley says that rebounding is a choice and not a skill, it’s a tall order to expect USC to hang with, much less beat, the Bears on the boards.
They won’t have to if shots fall.