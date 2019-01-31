LEXINGTON, Ky. — It’s been a weird two weeks, taking a full seven days between games before returning for three games over the next seven, so a little lethargy wasn’t surprising and perhaps expected.
South Carolina could get away with that for one quarter, but that’s all.
“Sometimes fatigue sets in, but I thought we regrouped in the second quarter and tried to finish them off,” coach Dawn Staley said after her No. 16 Gamecocks raced past No. 19 Kentucky with a third-quarter burst but still had to hang on for a 74-70 win Thursday. “I thought we took a step back and played not to lose rather than win the game at the end.”
Tightened defense shorted out a Wildcats attack that began the game 9-for-16 from the floor and ended 19-for-56. The Gamecocks (15-5, 7-1 SEC) placed four in double figures, led by Alexis Jennings, who returned to Memorial Coliseum for the last time and left with another fantastic performance.
“She’s locked in,” Staley said of the fifth-year senior who played her first two years at Kentucky. “She played Alexis-like tonight.”
Jennings scored a team-high 18 points and snared 12 rebounds, the last two producing a putback that extended USC’s lead to 11 late in the game. The Wildcats’ strategy of fouling and depending on the Gamecocks to mess up cut the game to three points with less than two seconds to play, but Te’a Cooper aced the clinching free throw and USC escaped with the ninth straight win in the series.
“I think the biggest adjustment was probably just locking in and everybody playing their role, just to keep their players in front of us,” Jennings said. “Once we did that, we kind of had our way with them.”
Trending up
* Jennings was expected to be one of the biggest commodities on the team following the departure of A’ja Wilson, and while she’s played well, she’s also played inconsistently. Thursday was the second straight game she sunk her first shot attempt and was aggressive from the start.
It wasn’t just coming back to Kentucky, as she did that last year (and scored 17 points with seven boards). As Staley said, she thinks Jennings has it in the back of her mind that in two more months, her college career is over. Now’s the time to play big.
Jennings was guarding lethal UK shooter Maci Morris just past half-court and managed to pop the ball loose. Instead of passing to a guard, she dribbled length of the floor with Morris on her and finished the layup.
* The Gamecocks didn’t get the customary hot start they’ve had since Bianca Cuevas-Moore returned to the starting lineup, but once they locked in on defense, the second and third quarters were theirs. They stretched the lead from three at halftime to 11 to start the fourth quarter, and led by 17 with under seven minutes to play.
“We just played with more energy. It looked like we were trying to run uphill on an incline,” Staley said. “Once we adjusted to the pace of it, we tried to take Kentucky’s first punch.”
Cuevas-Moore was racing downcourt for outlet passes and easy finishes, Ty Harris and Doniyah Cliney had nine assists between them and Cooper was relentless driving to the rim. She scored 17 points.
* Mikiah Herbert Harrigan posted another double-figure game although she was 4-15 from the field. But she also blocked four shots.
Trending down
* The Gamecocks led by 17 with 6:43 to go and won by four.
“We got to work on executing at the end of the game and keeping our guard up,” Cuevas-Moore said.
Kentucky gambled on fouling and forcing USC to make free throws and the Gamecocks kept missing. Their 15-of-25 performance from the line is nothing new to followers of the program.
What really galled were back-to-back inbound plays where the ball got in but Lele Grissett traveled, then Cuevas-Moore stepped on the sideline. The team’s best at those situations, Harris, played 38 minutes and was on the bench with what looked to be a safe lead.
“It’s a tough job that not a whole lot of our players are equipped to handle, just being poised in that situation,” said Staley, who said in the preseason that inbounding was an issue. “Did I think that Kentucky was going to close the gap that much? No, but sometimes you just have to let them learn through those instances.”
In position
Staley isn’t mentioning it to the team because the players know. Halfway through the league schedule, they’re a game behind first-place Mississippi State.
The key is keeping it there until the Bulldogs come to Columbia on March 3 to end the regular season. Assuming each team wins out until then, that game would decide if there’s one or two regular-season champs this year.
Coming up
The Gamecocks are at Arkansas on Sunday.