COLUMBIA — This year’s South Carolina won’t be the team that routinely posted 30-point wins over haplessly out-talented opponents the past few years.
Which makes it all the more enjoyable when the Gamecocks do it anyway.
No. 25 USC trounced Temple 88-60 on Friday by hitting a season-high 15 3-pointers, five in a four-minute third-quarter stretch that split the game quicker than the Grinch’s heart broke the X-ray when the Whos down in Whoville began singing. The Gamecocks (7-4) have to win a different way than they did the last five seasons where they never failed to make the Sweet 16, but as long as they find that way, no harm done.
It just may be different every night. Against Purdue, the 3-pointers weren’t falling so they relied on their inside game and some extremely clutch free throws. Against Temple, coach Dawn Staley’s words from their first regular-season game echoed.
“We will be a very good 3-point shooting team.”
Nine of USC’s 13 players stroked at least one from long range. Te’a Cooper had four among her team-high 16 points.
Can they keep that up?
“It’s on my Christmas list,” Staley said. “No team is going to shoot that rate, but if we can hit two-thirds of them, I think it puts us in position to win a lot of basketball games.”
Trending up
* The Gamecocks will always be tough to beat if they shoot that well. Fifteen 3-pointers will overcome a lot of teams, and USC was able to spread the wealth.
Bianca Jackson hit two and seems to be emerging from an early-season sophomore slump. A starter nearly all of last year, she’s struggled to overcome a decreasing shooting percentage this year, which led to decreased minutes.
Many of the 3s came out of transition, and many others came from great ball movement. It’s only when someone holds the ball that the offense begins to stagnate.
“In transition, we practice sprinting to the corner and beating the defense down, you got a spot-up 3, then shoot it,” Cooper said. “Got a rim run, do that. Honestly, we’re just taking the shots that are planned and that’s flowing with the offense that we know we can take.”
* Freshman Destanni Henderson has started the last two games and played well. She scored USC’s first points (on a 3-pointer, naturally) and displayed a quick step toward the basket.
* Doniyah Cliney is resembling past USC starter Asia Dozier in her dirty-work approach to the game. She’ll do whatever needs to be done, shaking USC out of a second-quarter lull by attacking the basket.
“It’s our goal to win the game. It really doesn’t matter who starts,” said Cliney, who started nine of 10 games before Friday. “I’m always ready, so it really doesn’t matter.”
Trending down
* Live by the 3, die by the 3. It’s all fine when they’re going in, but USC won’t be playing Temple during 16 SEC games.
* Power forward Alexis Jennings, USC’s best interior player, only had six minutes Friday. She had a slight muscle strain in one leg and the Gamecocks have nine days off, so it shouldn’t be a lasting problem.
But the Gamecocks need her healthy for a lot of minutes in a lot of games going forward.
* USC gave up 10 steals among its 15 turnovers. Ball-handling has not been terrific this season.
A winner every time
USC asked its fans to wear ugly Christmas sweaters to the game and the coaching staff did as well. While all had their own contributions, associate head coach Lisa Boyer was named LVS — Least Valuable Sweater.
Boyer wore a green dress decorated as a Christmas tree, gold tights and elf-shoe covers over her sneakers. She completed the ensemble with a string of flashing Christmas bulbs.
Coming up
The Gamecocks host Furman on Dec. 30 after an eight-day Christmas break.